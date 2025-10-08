Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), an AI-driven SaaS platform empowering websites to boost revenues without increasing their advertising budgets, today announced a significant performance milestone following two months of accelerated growth and rising global demand for its technology.

During the period, SuperBuzz recorded 1,090 new registrations, including 361 paying subscribers - marking a more than 100% increase in the Company's total base of active paying users. This achievement underscores the growing adoption of SuperBuzz's proprietary AI solution, which enables publishers and e-commerce platforms to optimize user engagement and increase monetization efficiency through intelligent automation and predictive personalization.

In addition, SuperBuzz achieved a significant improvement in cost efficiency, reducing its user acquisition cost from $1,180 to approximately $280, reflecting a four-fold increase in marketing effectiveness and ROI. The Company attributes this improvement to a refined targeting strategy, enhanced AI-driven lead scoring, and organic referrals from satisfied customers.

Building on this momentum, SuperBuzz expects to reach profitability in early 2026, driven by continued growth in recurring revenue, disciplined cost control, and expanding enterprise-level adoption.

"Our latest results demonstrate the market's strong appetite for performance-driven AI automation," said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz Inc. "We're proud to see our vision - helping websites grow revenues without increasing spend - translate into tangible financial progress and measurable customer value."

SuperBuzz remains committed to scaling its AI platform globally, further innovating its SaaS technology to empower publishers, brands, and content creators in maximizing digital profitability in an evolving AI-first economy.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains certain statements regarding SuperBuzz Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations about future profitability, cash flow, operating performance, growth strategy, and market adoption of its technology. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making such statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change, and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property, including the ability of the Company to protect its proprietary technology and its dependence on strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including the absence of dividends on its Common Shares, volatility of the market price of its Common Shares, and costs associated with being a public company.

Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269548

SOURCE: SuperBuzz Inc.