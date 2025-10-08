3.5 million broadband connections will drive 94% of LEO enterprise revenues; Transportation, Energy, Government and Defense industries among main buyers

Enterprises with fail-safe, mission-critical connectivity needs will spend $15.3 billion on low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity by 2030, according to Omdia's Enterprise LEO Forecast 2025-30. Broadband connectivity will account for 94% of LEO enterprise revenues, with direct-to-device (D2D) subscriptions making up the remaining 6%.

"The heartland of LEO opportunity lies among public and private enterprises with isolated operations and high-performance requirements spanning network security and data sovereignty," said Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst, Future Wireless, at Omdia. "Using satellite to bridge the digital divide will not pay all the bills."

Key report findings include:

The enterprise target market is growing: "Sovereign verticals" is Omdia's term for enterprises with geographically vast, high-dependency networks. This includes critical industries like public safety and defense, as well as transportation and energy.

Omdia's Space To Grow: Enterprise LEO Forecast: 2025-30 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the LEO market, including detailed revenue forecasts, regional breakdowns, and insights into key enterprise use cases.

