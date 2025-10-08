Aeson Power Showcases Sodium-Ion and Bipolar UPS Solutions at Data Centre World Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeson Power, a leading Australian provider of integrated energy solutions, showcased its latest sodium-ion battery and bipolar technologies at Data Centre World Asia 2025, held at the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre. The company unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of backup power solutions designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and stability for data centre and telecommunication applications.

Addressing the growing demands of large-scale Internet Data Centres (IDCs), outdoor telecommunication base stations in harsh environments, and regions with unstable power grids, Aeson Power introduced three solutions built around sodium-ion battery technology:

High-rate IDC backup - A 6C high-rate sodium-ion battery solution using modular 48V80Ah packs to replace 12V200Ah lead-acid systems. It reduces battery capacity by 70%, cuts volume and weight by more than 50%, and lowers cooling energy consumption by over 50%.

Telecommunication outdoor resilience - A 48V50Ah sodium-ion standard module designed for unreliable grid conditions and extreme climates, operating from -40°C to high heat. Compared with lithium-ion, it delivers longer cycle life, enhanced safety, and more predictable long-term costs.

General UPS replacement - A 12V100Ah sodium-ion battery for unstable grid regions in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Africa. It offers 50% lower weight than lead-acid, over 25% longer medium-duration backup, five times higher deep-cycle life, and full support for float charging.

In addition, Aeson Power highlighted its bipolar battery technology for large-scale IDC backup. The new TUS series employs advanced bipolar plates and 3D stacking connection technology, reducing internal resistance by 70% and boosting discharge voltage by about 0.9V per 12V unit. This delivers 35% higher 5-minute power density and over 15% reduction in size and weight, making it a strong alternative to traditional HR lead-acid batteries while cutting system costs.

Building on three decades of mature lead-acid manufacturing in China, Aeson Power also continues to provide reliable, cost-effective lead-acid batteries. With advanced CCCP and COS processes, its HR series is suited for short-duration IDC backup, while the FAB series supports long-duration standby needs.

As a trusted global provider of energy storage and battery solutions, Aeson Power remains committed to delivering safe, clean, and affordable energy, bringing sodium-ion battery innovation and advanced backup power systems across industries and regions worldwide. The company is positioned as a leader in sodium-ion battery solutions for UPS and telecommunication applications, setting new benchmarks in performance and reliability.

Media Contact:

Ivans Xu

ivansxu@aesonpower.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791316/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeson-power-showcases-sodium-ion-and-bipolar-ups-solutions-at-data-centre-world-asia-2025-302577815.html