Why Strength Training Matters for Women Over 35: Ultimate Performance (U.P.) Launches 'Stronger, for Life' Campaign for Menopause Awareness Month

Data from more than 4,700 women reveals health risks starting in their late 30s - but 12 weeks of strength training delivers dramatic improvements

LONDON and LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For October's World Menopause Awareness Month, Ultimate Performance (U.P.) - the world's leading personal training business - launches its "Stronger, for Life" campaign to promote the importance of strength training as a knowledge resource for women navigating hormonal changes.

The campaign comes as new analysis of more than 4,700 women who have trained with U.P. since 2020 reveals that waistlines are already in the 'at-risk' zone by their late 30s. The average waistline for new female clients aged 35-39 is 88.3cm, breaching the 88cm threshold that is recognized as a risk factor for metabolic diseases. Those risks accelerate with age. The average woman's waistline expands to 92.8cm by age 60, with average bodyfat levels climbing from 29% in under-35s, to 33.6% in their 60s. Blood pressures also trend upward, with diastolic readings jumping from 77 mmHg from women in their late 30s, to 83 mmHg in women over 60.

However, the data reveals dramatic improvements after just 12 weeks of structured strength training. Average waistlines shrank by 7-8cm, body fat levels dropped by more than five percentage points, and blood pressure fell into safer ranges. These results equate to a 10% reduction in all-cause mortality. The biggest improvements were seen in women over 50.

Silke Hensel, Ultimate Performance's Chief Marketing Officer, said "Too many women suffer through menopause without knowing that proper strength training can help. That's why we've launched this campaign - to share the expertise and knowledge we've built over the last 15 years."

Mark Bohannon, Chief Experience Officer at Ultimate Performance, added: "Strength training is one of the most effective solutions for many of the symptoms women face. Every session is like paying into a health pension that will safeguard your body through menopause and beyond."

U.P. client Heather, who embraced strength training in midlife, said: "Since I've been training, my bone density is the same as someone in their 30s." Alison, 62, added: "Menopause hits you like a truck. But I wasn't ready to give up and go quietly into the night. You've got many great years ahead of you. I hope I'm proof it's never too late."

The 'Stronger, for Life' campaign features a dedicated microsite where women can learn why strength training delivers results, access to U.P. trainers for personal consultations, and details of events in London, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Singapore.

At the campaign's heart is the U.P. Method, which combines strength training, precise nutrition, and daily 1:1 concierge-style availability and guidance. Having trained more than 10,000 women in the last 15 years, U.P. has achieved a 97% success rate, with 91% of clients maintaining their results long-term.

