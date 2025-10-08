Richmond Hill Resources Plc - WRAP Retail Offer for up to £250k

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, OR INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AMOUNTS TO A FINANCIAL PROMOTION FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA") AND HAS BEEN APPROVED BY WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LIMITED WHICH IS AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FRN 141455).

8 October 2025

Richmond Hill Resources Plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

WRAP Retail Offer for up to £250k

Richmond Hill Resources is pleased to announce a retail offer via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform ("WRAP") in conjunction with its AIM IPO, to raise up to £250,000 (the "WRAP Retail Offer") through the issue of new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Under the WRAP Retail Offer up to 250,000,000 new Ordinary Shares ("WRAP Retail Offer Shares") will be made available at a price of 1 pence per share.

Under the WRAP Retail Offer, WRAP Retail Offer Shares will be made available at a price of £0.01 per share ("Placing Price"). In addition to the WRAP Retail Offer and as announced on 29 September 2025, the Company has, subject to Admission (as defined below), completed a placing of £1,400,000 (before expenses) (the "Placing") in conjunction with the Company's Admission to trading on AIM ("Admission").

Following the publication of the Company's AIM Admission Document and notice of general meeting on 13 October 2025, it is anticipated that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's Admission to trading on AIM will commence at 8:00a.m. on 15 October 2025. Further information on Richmond Hill and its business is set out in the Admission Document. Copies of the Admission Document are available online at www.richmondhillresources.com/.

For the avoidance of doubt, the WRAP Retail Offer is not part of the Placing or Admission and the WRAP Retail Offer will complete upon Admission.

The WRAP Retail Offer is conditional on the WRAP Retail Offer Shares being admitted to trading on AIM and on the passing of certain resolutions by shareholders at a general meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 13 October 2025. It is anticipated that admission of the WRAP Retail Offer Shares will become effective and that dealings in the WRAP Retail Offer Shares will commence on AIM, at 8.00 a.m. on 15 October 2025.

Company Description

Following Admission, Richmond Hill Resources plc will be an exploration company holding 145 map designated mineral exploration titles covering a total surface area of approximately 87 km2 located in the Centre-du-Quebec region in Canada, a region that is known to host copper mineralisation.

The Company is currently admitted to trading on the AQSE market and previously had activities in the alcoholic drinks sector, operating under the name of Rogue Baron plc. Subject to and on Admission, the Company will have (i) disposed of Shinju Whiskey, one of the Company's two last remaining subsidiaries, and (ii) acquired the Project. The Disposal Agreement also relates to the Company's other remaining subsidiary, Shinju Spirits, which will be sold subject to various conditions precedent, including obtaining Shareholder and all third party consents and approvals, on or following Admission.

Admission Document

The Company has published an Admission Document in compliance with the AIM Rules for Companies published by London Stock Exchange for a quoted applicant. It includes, inter alia, all information that is, under these rules, required for an admission document which is not currently publicly available. Information which is public includes, without limitation, all information available on the Company's website (collectively, the "Public Record"). The Public Record can be accessed freely.

WRAP Retail Offer

The Company is making the WRAP Retail Offer open to eligible investors resident and physically located in the United Kingdom, following release of this announcement and through certain financial intermediaries.

A number of retail platforms are able to access the WRAP Retail Offer. Non-holders or existing shareholders wishing to subscribe for WRAP Retail Offer Shares should contact their broker or wealth manager who will confirm if they are participating in the WRAP Retail Offer.

Retail brokers wishing to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer on behalf of eligible retail investors, should contact WRAP@winterflood.com.

The WRAP Retail Offer is expected to close at 4:30 p.m. on 13 October 2025. Eligible retail investors should note that financial intermediaries may have earlier closing times. The result of the WRAP Retail Offer is expected to be announced by the Company on or around 14 October 2025.

To be eligible to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer, applicants must be a customer of a participating intermediary including individuals aged 18 years or over, companies and other bodies corporate, partnerships, trusts, associations and other unincorporated organisations.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the WRAP Retail Offer. The terms and conditions on which investors subscribe will be provided by the relevant financial intermediaries including relevant commission or fee charges.

The Company reserves the right to amend the size of the retail offer at its discretion. The Company reserves the right to scale back any order and to reject any application for subscription under the WRAP Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

It is vital to note that once an application for WRAP Retail Offer Shares has been made and accepted via an intermediary, it cannot be withdrawn.

The WRAP Retail Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid, and have the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after their date of issue.

It is a term of the WRAP Retail Offer that the total value of the WRAP Retail Offer Shares available for subscription at the Placing Price does not exceed £500,000, or such size as agreed by the Company.

No offering document, prospectus or admission document has been or will be submitted to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (or any other authority) in relation to the WRAP Retail Offer, and investors' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in this announcement, the admission document available on the Company's website at https://www.richmondhillresources.com/ and any information that has been published by or on behalf of the Company prior to the date of this announcement by notification to a Regulatory Information Service in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and MAR as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

It is a term of the WRAP Retail Offer that the total value of the WRAP Retail Offer Shares available for subscription at the Placing Price does not exceed EUR 8 million (or the equivalent amount in GBP, calculated in accordance with the Prospectus Rules Regulations sourcebook of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA").

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for WRAP Retail Offer Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks, including the risk that investors may lose their entire investment. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the ordinary shares if they are in any doubt.

AIM is a market designed primarily for emerging or smaller companies to which a higher investment risk tends to be attached than to larger or more established companies. AIM securities are not admitted to the Of?cial List of the Financial Conduct Authority . An investment in the Company may not be suitable for all recipients of this document. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Prospective investors should carefully consider whether an investment in the Company is suitable for them in light of their circumstances and the ?nancial resources available to them.

The value of ordinary shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

An investment in the Company will place capital at risk. The value of investments, and any income, can go down as well as up, so investors could get back less than the amount invested.

Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results.

The WRAP Retail Offer is offered in the United Kingdom under the exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus in sections 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of FSMA. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the United Kingdom version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended), or for approval of the same by the FCA. The WRAP Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom.

The Company has published an admission document in compliance with the requirements of AIM and is issued in connection with the proposed admission of Richmond Hill Resources Plc to trading on AIM ("Admission Document"). The Admission Document does not constitute a prospectus. The Admission Document is not an approved prospectus for the purposes of, and as defined in, section 85 of FSMA, has not been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Rules and its contents have not been approved by the FCA or any other authority which could be a competent authority for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Admission Document will not be filed with or approved by the FCA or any other government or regulatory authority in the UK.

Richmond Hill Resources

Ryan Dolder



rdolder@roguebaron.com Peterhouse Capital Limited

(AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Clear Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Cairn Financial Advisers

(Nominated Adviser subject to Admission)

Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western



Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Winterflood Retail Access Platform

Sophia Bechev, Kaitlan Billings

WRAP@winterflood.com

+44(0) 20 3100 0214

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.richmondhillresources.com

The Company's LEI is 2138009XFT53PKLIH113

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notices" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Important Notices

This announcement, which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company has been approved for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") by Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States" or "US")), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

The Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") or under the applicable state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States. No public o?ering of the Ordinary Shares is being made in the United States. The Ordinary Shares are being o?ered and sold outside the United States in "o?shore transactions", as de?ned in, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the US Securities Act ("Regulation S") to non-US persons (within the meaning of Regulation S). In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for Ordinary Shares in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is or may be unlawful. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being made in any such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

WRAP is a proprietary technology platform owned and operated by Winterflood (registered address at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3GA; FRN 141455). Winterflood is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no-one else and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to the Retail Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in connection with the Retail Offer, Admission and the other arrangements referred to in this announcement.

The value of Ordinary Shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements which are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and dividend policy and the development of the industries in which the Company's businesses operate to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange or applicable law.

The information in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. None of Winterflood or any of its affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Winterflood and its affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Any indication in this announcement of the price at which the Ordinary Share have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this announcement is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings or target dividend per share of the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or dividends per share of the Company.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. The Ordinary Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the Retail Offer will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP ("Cairn"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as Nominated Adviser to the Company in connection with the Company's admission to AIM. Cairn has not authorised the contents of, or any part of, this announcement, and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Cairn for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this announcement or for the omission of any material information. The responsibilities of Cairn as the Company's Nominated Adviser under the Market Rules for Companies and the Market Rules for Nominated Advisers are owed solely to London Stock Exchange plc and are not owed to the Company or to any director or shareholder of the Company or any other person, in respect of its decision to acquire shares in the capital of the Company in reliance on any part of this announcement, or otherwise.

Clear Capital Markets Limited ("Clear Capital") is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom. Clear Capital is acting solely as broker exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Placing and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as its client in relation to the Placing or the contents of this Announcement nor will it be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Announcement. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Clear Capital by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, Clear Capital accepts no responsibility whatsoever, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the WRAP Retail Offeror the contents of this Announcement including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on behalf of it, the Company or any other person, in connection with the Company and the contents of this Announcement, whether as to the past or the future. Clear Capital accordingly disclaims all and any liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above), which it might otherwise have in respect of the contents of this Announcement or any such statement.

Notice to distributors solely for the purposes of Paragraph 3.2.7R regarding the responsibilities of UK Manufacturers under the Product Governance requirements contained within Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Ordinary Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Ordinary Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of (a) retail investors, (b) investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and (c) eligible counterparties, each as defined in UK Product Governance Requirements; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by UK Product Governance Requirements (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Ordinary Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Ordinary Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Ordinary Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Fundraise. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to, the Ordinary Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Ordinary Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.