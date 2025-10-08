Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large order for mining equipment and digital solutions in Ghana

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for mining equipment and digital solutions from Asante Gold Corp. for a gold mine in Ghana.

Canadian mining company Asante Gold ordered a fleet of underground mining trucks, loaders, face drilling rigs and production drilling rigs for their operations at the Chirano Gold Mine, a combined underground and open pit gold mine in southwestern Ghana. In addition, Asante Gold also ordered a digital situational awareness solution that will increase efficiency by keeping track of the machines and providing near real-time production metrics such as tonnages moved, cycle time and meters drilled. Epiroc will also provide tools, spare parts and service support.

The equipment order, booked in the third quarter 2025, is valued at around MSEK 115 (MUSD 12).

"We are very pleased to support Asante Gold with our top-modern loaders, trucks and drilling rigs," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "The digital situational awareness solution will boost operational efficiency as well as safety through improved production monitoring."

Dave Anthony, Asante Gold's President and CEO, says: "We are excited to collaborate with Epiroc to upgrade operations and increase gold production at our Chirano Mine. The Epiroc mine equipment fleet is world class and brings advanced technology, plus reliability. This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards unlocking Chirano's full potential and we are confident it will generate lasting value for years to come."

Asante Gold ordered a fleet of the Minetruck MT65 S hauler, Scooptram ST18 S loader, Boomer M20 S face drilling rig and Simba E70 S production drilling rig. The machines are part of Epiroc's Smart series which means that they are automation ready.

Delivery of the equipment has begun and will continue for the next few months.



Epiroc's Minetruck MT65 S.

