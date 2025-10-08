Dr. Werner Lanthaler will strengthen FairJourney Biologics' global position as a highly efficient partner for antibody discovery and development

Founder António Parada will focus on innovation strategy on the Supervisory Board

FairJourney Biologics S.A. (FJBio), a global leader in antibody discovery and development, today announced that Dr. Werner Lanthaler has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to further strengthen its global position as an integrated powerhouse of efficient antibody discovery and development. After nearly 14 years leading FairJourney Biologics, Founder António Parada will focus on driving FJBio's innovation strategy on the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler is a distinguished leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with a career dedicated to driving innovation, transformation and sustainable growth. Dr. Lanthaler served as CEO of Evotec SE for 15 years, where he was instrumental in transforming the company into a global leader in drug discovery, particularly in precision medicine. Before joining Evotec, he served as CFO of Intercell, being responsible for the company's IPO and the successful market launch of its vaccines. Throughout his career, Dr. Lanthaler has forged impactful collaborations to drive commercial success and long-term growth with global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler, newly appointed CEO of FairJourney Biologics, stated: "Shared data- and AI-driven innovation platforms will be critical to accelerating drug discovery while reducing development timelines and costs. FairJourney Biologics is best positioned to be the global leader in delivering significant efficiency gains resulting from the entire 'Gene to Clone' process for its partners. I am honored to lead FJBio into its next growth phase."

Pascal Noth, Head of Healthcare Lifesciences Europe at Partners Group, added: "FairJourney Biologics has grown from a bold idea in Porto into a global innovator, and António's leadership has been instrumental in that journey. We are confident that under Werner's leadership, the Company will build on this foundation and continue to deliver transformative impact in antibody discovery. Partners Group is proud to support FJBio as it accelerates its growth and strengthens its position as a leader in its space."

António Parada, Supervisory Board Member of FairJourney Biologics, said: FairJourney Biologics is just at the beginning of its mission to lead the field of rapid antibody development. Innovation will hold a central role in helping to drive transformational benefits to our partners."

