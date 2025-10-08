Firm to invest £300-350 million to modernise and expand on its Bournemouth campus, including a new building and upgraded facilities for more than 5,300 employees

JPMorganChase announces £3.5 million philanthropic investment over five years to local non-profits, supporting young people's skills development and career access in the South West

As the largest private sector employer in Dorset JPMorganChase has been operating in Bournemouth since 1986

JPMorganChase today announces two major investments to strengthen Bournemouth's workforce and community. The firm will invest £300-350 million to modernise and expand on the Bournemouth campus for its 5,300 local employees, and provide £3.5 million over five years to support local non-profit organisations dedicated to helping young people in the South West develop skills and access career opportunities. These investments underscore JPMorganChase's commitment to its employees, the local community, and its confidence in Bournemouth as a place to do business.

Modern campus for its 5,300 local employees

The extensive modernisation and expansion project will be a significant financial investment in the current site, which JPMorganChase moved to nearly 40 years ago. It will add a new building and transform both existing and new spaces into a world-class centre for financial innovation, payments technology, and artificial intelligence. In line with the firm's approach to real estate development, employees can expect enhanced workplace experiences, dedicated collaborative and communal areas, and enhanced health and wellness facilities among other improvements. Plans will be submitted to local authorities in the coming weeks, and will be subject to approval.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorganChase, said: "Bournemouth has long demonstrated that there is strong financial services and technology talent outside of London, and we're proud to be the largest private employer there. Wherever we operate, we believe in making a positive impact, and this long-term investment in a world-class workplace and in local skills development is something the community will truly benefit from."

As JPMorganChase approaches 40 years in Bournemouth, the firm has grown from 650 employees in 1986 to 5,300 today. The Bournemouth campus, the firm's second largest location in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is now a vital hub for global operations, employing staff in operations, technology, and client services that support clients in 100 global markets. As Dorset's largest private sector employer, the site processes around 350,000 transactions daily, totalling over $1 trillion each day.

The campus leverages AI and advanced technologies to improve service platforms and drive digital innovation. Bournemouth employees are also active in the community. In 2024, employees supported more than 100 non-profits, with 2,370 volunteers contributing over 8000 hours to 136 local projects.

Tom Hayes, Member of Parliament for Bournemouth East said: "I'm delighted that JPMorganChase's latest investment will help more young people build their future here in Bournemouth, rather than feel they have to leave to get ahead. Their continued commitment to the area is a huge boost to our local economy and clearly signals that Bournemouth is a great place to build a future."

Jessica Toale, Member of Parliament for Bournemouth West said: "JPMorganChase has been a great success story and mainstay in Bournemouth for decades. I am pleased to see the firm's continued commitment to the town as they move forward with their building plans and their support for building skills and opportunities for our young people locally. Not only does this show that the UK is open for business, it is a huge boost for our economy in the South West."

JPMorganChase invests £3.5 million in the South West region as part of £40 million UK commitment

In addition to its campus renovation, JPMorganChase will provide £3.5 million over five years to support career opportunities for young people in the South West. This is part of the firm's broader £40 million commitment to promote sustainable economic growth across the UK.

As part of that, JPMorganChase is announcing £980,000 in philanthropic support to Business in the Community (BITC), the UK's largest responsible business network. Working with local employers and stakeholders, this funding will help drive business-led initiatives to improve social mobility, such as skills-based hiring and expanding access to pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programmes. In the long term these efforts should attract further investment in the area.

Karine Sweeney, Managing Director of JPMorganChase's Bournemouth site, will leverage her insights as a member of the BCP Growth Board-a business-led group established by the local council-to help drive economic growth and better define local skills needs in the region. Today's support for BITC aligns with the BCP Growth Board's work to foster and retain top talent in the area. Karine said: "Our success in Bournemouth is down to the great potential of the local workforce. That's why we're so heavily invested in the careers of young people in the area it's the right thing to do but it also makes good business sense to help nurture the available talent of tomorrow."

Sue Husband, Executive Director of Community Impact at Business in the Community, said: "We know that businesses can play a significant role in helping to tackle barriers to social mobility and providing quality careers in our communities. Through the support of JPMorganChase, we can bring together both the business community and public sector to drive change in hiring practices, moving toward skills-based recruitment in the region."

Building on existing investments in the South West to enhance social mobility

Last year, JPMorganChase announced its support for Young Enterprise, a national non-profit focused on enterprise and financial education. This philanthropic investment is also part of the broader £40 million UK commitment and aims to improve social mobility by connecting 70% of local secondary school students with employers and business leaders. In the first year alone, 2,900 students gained work experience, internships, and volunteer opportunities. Today's announcement builds on this progress by further promoting social mobility through business collaboration.

JPMorganChase also helps social housing residents gain skills for green construction jobs through a partnership with the Housing Associations Charitable Trust. This programme benefits local residents and helps housing associations meet their sustainability goals.

JPMorganChase recruitment practices creating quality career opportunities

JPMorganChase is dedicated to creating career opportunities in the South West and believes today's investment will help attract and retain top talent. By focusing on skill-based hiring valuing a person's abilities over degrees or job titles the firm attracts employees from a wider variety of backgrounds. The "skills-first" approach benefits candidates across the country, especially in areas such as Bournemouth, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, where the firm is recruiting for technology, operations, and corporate jobs.

JPMorganChase provides opportunities for young people through internships and apprenticeship programmes at the firm. Bournemouth was the firm's first UK location to launch an apprenticeship programme for financial services roles, hiring over 600 apprentices in the past decade, with more than 80% landing full-time roles.

