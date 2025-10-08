One View is the first solution of its kind to allow for card and non-card payments to be intelligently monitored under one interface.

Thredd, a leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced the introduction of One View, a first-to-market fraud solution developed in collaboration with global fraud and financial crime detection innovators, Featurespace, a Visa solution. The solution enables card transactions and non-card payments to be intelligently monitored under one, network-agnostic interface and rules engine to boost fraud detection.

One View was developed to bring together card and non-card payment data, like account-to-account (A2A) payments and person-to-person (P2P) payments, into a single interface, providing a 360° view of customer behavior and enabling more effective fraud detection while reducing related workloads.

According to the companies, the solution eliminates the need for fraud analysts to log into separate systems for cards and payments. Instead, fraud teams get a unified interface with consistent workflows and logic, streamlining investigation, reducing toggling, and cutting resolution times ultimately leading to better coverage with less strain on internal resources.

"For the first time, FinTechs, banks and other organizations involved in payments processing can benefit from streamlined processes which enable them to fully utilize payment data to boost fraud detection and make the world a safer place to transact," said Jason Blackhurst, Global Head of Featurespace and Acceptance Risk Solutions at Visa. "Clients choosing the new solution also benefit from Thredd's differentiated expertise and in-house services in integrating and optimizing the solution," he added.

"Now fraud teams can spot unusual behavior patterns that might not be flagged in isolated systems, and choose to equip themselves with self-resolving alerts that can be sent directly to customers, enabling them to approve or decline transactions themselves," said Anthony Gudgeon, Head of Fraud Operations of Thredd. "As a result, clients reduce their customer service workload and can eliminate the need for 24/7 manual monitoring," he said.

According to Thredd and Featurespace, the API-first, plug-and-play solution allows clients to go live quickly and see immediate value without upfront training. In addition, the solution can be deployed to replace legacy fraud solutions or as an augmentation layer across both cards and payments, balancing fraud detection with customer experience, helping to minimise false positives and improve detection rates.

Featurespace provides groundbreaking solutions using AI and machine learning to help banks and financial institutions crack down on fraud. Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub adapts in real-time to accurately identify abnormal behavior, minimize errors and locate them at speed. Since Featurespace's inception at the University of Cambridge in 2008, the company's technology has helped protect more than 500 million consumers globally in over 100 countries.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com

About Featurespace

Featurespace, a Visa Solution, is a global, AI-native transaction monitoring company that helps to prevent fraud and financial crime. Using artificial intelligence, it analyses data in real time to identify and stop existing and new forms of fraud and financial crime.

Delivering on its mission to make the world a safer place to transact, Featurespace works with many of the world's largest banks and financial institutions, protecting 500 million consumers globally and safely processing over 100 billion payment events each year.

Over 100,000 businesses put their trust in Featurespace's technology including NatWest, TSYS, Worldpay, Danske Bank, Akbank and Edenred. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Featurespace has more than 400 team members, operating globally from six locations. Learn more at featurespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008524422/en/

Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com