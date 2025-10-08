Anzeige
08.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
Thunes Announces Double Platinum Win at Juniper Research Future Digital Awards 2025

Analyst house awards top accolade for both Thunes' Direct Global Network and its Business Payments solution

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced that it has been awarded two top honours at the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2025, organised by Juniper Research. Thunes secured 'Best Cross-border Payments Platform 2025: Platinum Winner' for its Direct Global Network and 'Best B2B Payment Platform 2025: Platinum Winner' for the Thunes Business Payments solution, launched earlier this year.

This double recognition underscores Thunes' leadership in global payments innovation. Juniper Research's panel of analyst judges selected the most impactful solutions across Banking, Fraud & Security, and Retail & Payments.

Thunes' Direct Global Network powers real-time cross-border transactions in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. The proprietary Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts, as well as more than 15 billion cards, via over 320 different payment methods. Juniper Research recognised the Network's ability to enable Members to benefit from unparalleled speed, control, visibility, protection and cost efficiencies when sending and receiving payments across borders.

Launched in April 2025, Thunes Business Payments builds on this Network to deliver a next-generation solution for enterprises, merchants, neo-banks, traditional banks and mobile wallets worldwide. The solution supports faster business payments in over 30 local currencies and in more than 50 countries. It also enables USD payouts to over 170 countries.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO of Thunes, said: "Announcing these two Platinum Awards is a proud moment for Thunes. They demonstrate the strength of both our Network and our solutions, and our commitment to reshaping the way money moves globally. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our incredible team and the trust of our Members around the world. We thank them for their support and partnership as we continue to deliver faster, more transparent and more efficient ways to pay and be paid. This recognition from Juniper Research validates the impact we are making on payments worldwide."

For more information about Thunes, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-announces-double-platinum-win-at-juniper-research-future-digital-awards-2025-302577351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
