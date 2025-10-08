Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
Omada Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® "Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration" report.[1]

Omada logo

In the Market Guide, Gartner notes "the identity governance and administration market remains dynamic with a range of organizational business drivers, leading to a variety of offered IAM features. This research helps IAM leaders navigate the IGA market and improve decision making."

Omada's modern IGA solutions, Omada Identity and Omada Identity Cloud, deliver essential identity governance functionality for the secure, compliant and efficient administration of all users' access to systems, data and applications across hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Lisa Berg Rydsbo, CMO, Omada, said: "With the rise of AI-driven and identity-based attacks at an unprecedented scale, IGA has never been more critical than it is today. Our continued investment in research and innovation ensures that our solutions are prepared to meet this challenge head-on. This focus has propelled our product to new heights, delivering intelligent decision support, seamless connectivity, and unmatched operational efficiency."

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Identity Governance and Administration. By Steve Wessels, Paul Mezzera, Brian Guthrie, Rebecca Archambault, 2 October 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

Media Contact:
Corey Eldridge
Force4 Technology Communications
corey.eldridge@force4.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omada-named-a-representative-vendor-in-the-2025-gartner-market-guide-for-identity-governance-and-administration-302577624.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
