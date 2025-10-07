Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Announces USD 400,000 Strategic Investment from Executive Director Chan Meng Chun and Investor Chuah Su Chen to Advance Expansion Plans

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Malaysian investors Chan Meng Chun and Chuah Su Chen, raising USD 400,000 through a strategic equity investment. The participation of Executive Director Chan Meng Chun underscores insider confidence in Treasure Global's long-term growth strategy and outlook.

Chan Meng Chun, a respected industry veteran who recently assumed the role of Executive Director, and Chuah Su Chen, a strong advocate of Treasure Global's vision, have each subscribed for USD 200,000 worth of common shares in the Company.

Under the agreement, Treasure Global will issue a total of 344,828 new ordinary shares at an issuance price of USD 1.16 per share, distributed as follows:

Chan Meng Chun: 172,414 shares (USD 200,000)

Chuah Su Chen: 172,414 shares (USD 200,000)

All shares issued under the Subscription Agreement are 'restricted securities,' as defined under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the resale limitations of Rule 144 of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other applicable securities laws, regulations, and Company policies.

The proceeds from this private placement will be strategically utilized to strengthen working capital, accelerate platform development, and support Treasure Global's ongoing expansion initiatives, further reinforcing the Company's growth trajectory.

"This investment reflects the continued confidence of our leadership and investors in Treasure Global's strategy and direction," said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global. "With fresh capital and strengthened alignment, we are positioned to execute the next phase of growth and deliver sustained value to our shareholders."

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

