BioBridge Global: BBG Advanced Therapies and CELLforCURE Partner to Provide Transatlantic Manufacturing Solutions for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBG Advanced Therapies, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global (San Antonio, Texas, USA), and CELLforCURE, part of SEQENS Group, (Les Ulis, France) are proud to announce a partnership dedicated to supporting the development and large-scale production of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).

This collaboration establishes a transatlantic connection enabling U.S. companies to leverage CELLforCURE's manufacturing capabilities in Europe, while European companies can benefit from BBG Advanced Therapies' production capacities in the United States. Together, they provide enhanced global CDMO capacity and an integrated service network to support the development and manufacturing needs of ATMP developers.

BBG Advanced Therapies integrates cell and tissue expertise with cutting-edge biomanufacturing capabilities, which include a strong track record in MSC-based projects as well as adherence to relevant FDA, EMA and PMDA regulations. Supporting innovators with progressing early-stage development through late-phase readiness and market launch, BBGAT's holistic ecosystem of services spans leukapheresis, donor management, testing, cryopreservation and assay development, all under a unified Quality Management System. BBGAT has 9 cGMP cleanrooms spanning over 558 m2 (6,000 sq. ft.) and a process development space spanning over 232 m2 (2,500 sq. ft.). With an eye toward advancing the industry and expanding patient access, BBGAT also maintains the world's only mobile leukapheresis center.

CELLforCURE, EMA-authorized and FDA-compliant, combines a unique blend of CDMO heritage and proven commercial manufacturing expertise from Phase I to full-scale commercial production. Its "one-stop-shop" facility spans 10,000 m², including 3,000 m² (32,291 sq. ft.) of GMP-certified areas across 7 independent manufacturing lines, each with 8 cleanrooms, ensuring maximum safety and compliance for every product. CELLforCURE has a strong track record in CAR-T manufacturing as well as immune cells therapies, standing as a trusted, comprehensive solution provider. The company enables seamless project development by leveraging in-house Quality Control for 90% of processes, ensuring high-quality drug product delivery.

United by a shared vision to remove barriers in ATMPs manufacturing solutions, this collaboration creates a fully scalable, global CDMO partnership between USA and Europe that accelerates the journey from concept to commercialization. By combining transatlantic expertise and infrastructure, the partnership enables therapy developers to scale rapidly, launch multinational trials, and reach patients more effectively. Together, BBG Advanced Therapies and CELLforCURE now offer state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing space, providing unmatched capacity to support global clients.

About BBG Advanced Therapies: BBG Advanced Therapies provides innovative and custom solutions to accelerate the development of cell and gene therapies. BBG Advanced Therapies features a fully integrated and custom portfolio of innovative solutions, including collection and processing of starting materials, testing, clinical trials support, and biomanufacturing services. BBG Advanced Therapies is a subsidiary of BioBridge Global and is based in San Antonio, Texas. Learn more at BBGAdvancedTherapies.org.

About SEQENS: SEQENS is a global partner in health, personal care and specialty ingredients. We empower innovation to bring the best solutions to our customers, with a constant concern for sustainability. Relying on the skills of 3300 employees, we leverage a worldwide manufacturing network of 15 manufacturing sites and 9 state-of-the-art R&D centers in 9 countries. As an end-to-end player across the value chain, SEQENS offers a broad range of active ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates, personal care & specialty ingredients. We innovate, develop and industrialize the most demanding molecules, and implement the best available technologies. Learn more at seqens.com.

