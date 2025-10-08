Faraday Future Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Three New Appointments of Industry Veterans to Drive Operational Efficiency and Strategic Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) ("FF", "Faraday Future", or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointments of three new critical leaders to the Company: Steven Park, who joins FF as the new Head of Investor Relations; Todd Harrington, who joins FF as Deputy General Counsel; and Kevin Voong who joins the Company as Corporate Treasurer. Their arrival will further strengthen FF's expertise in legal affairs, capital markets communication, and treasury management and reinforce the Company's commitment to building a world class organization that supports FF and FX's innovation and long-term growth.

Steven Park is a seasoned investor relations professional with over a decade of experience, including leading a successful initial public offering, organizing investor days, and building trusted relationships with a wide range of investors and other stakeholders. Proven track record of partnering with executive teams to enhance investor communications, analyzing industry trends, and identifying strategic opportunities. Background includes both sell-side and buy-side institutions. Steven Park received an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Todd Harrington brings over two decades of legal experience to the company. He spent seven years in private practice before moving to in-house roles. Before joining FF, he was General Counsel at a cybersecurity software startup. Harrington received a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Cal State Long Beach and a JD from Loyola Law School. He is a Southern California native.

Kevin Voong is a seasoned finance executive, CFO, and treasurer who brings to the table a multitude of international experience including with companies such as Toyota and General Electric. He has proven results in diverse areas such as financial operations, risk management, M&A, team leadership, corporate governance, strategic planning, budgeting, and the implementation of financial technologies. He most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Veros Credit. Voong has a BA degree in Mathematics & Economics from UCLA and an MBA from USC.

"These three new leadership appointments signify a significant advancement in our team that positions the Company for meaningful growth in the coming months and beyond," said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. "Their combined leadership and deep expertise in their respective fields will help the Company accelerate success and they join an existing executive team that collectively will help drive the success of FF and FX's next stage of product development and delivery."

