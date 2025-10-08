Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A2DSXM | ISIN: FR0013258662 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AL
Ayvens: Update following FCA announcement regarding redress scheme on UK Motor Finance

Ayvens has taken note of the FCA consultation announcement dated 7 October 2025 relating to UK Motor Finance Commissions and its proposed redress scheme. Ayvens' preliminary analysis of this proposed redress scheme is that the provision recorded in its 2024 financial statements (as disclosed in Ayvens' Universal Registration Document for 2024) for the potential liabilities relating to the UK motor finance commissions exposure remains sufficient.

Ayvens will continue to assess the developments and implications of this consultation and to review its estimate as appropriate.
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens
majority shareholder. Find out more at ayvens.com

Stephanie Jonville Elise Boorée
Chief Communications Officer Communications Department
Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 Tel.: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
stephanie.jonville@ayvens.com elise.booree@ayvens.com


