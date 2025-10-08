Ayvens: Update following FCA announcement regarding redress scheme on UK Motor Finance

Ayvens has taken note of the FCA consultation announcement dated 7 October 2025 relating to UK Motor Finance Commissions and its proposed redress scheme. Ayvens' preliminary analysis of this proposed redress scheme is that the provision recorded in its 2024 financial statements (as disclosed in Ayvens' Universal Registration Document for 2024) for the potential liabilities relating to the UK motor finance commissions exposure remains sufficient.

Ayvens will continue to assess the developments and implications of this consultation and to review its estimate as appropriate.





Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.

majority shareholder. Find out more at ayvens.com

