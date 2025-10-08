Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
08.10.25 | 08:04
20,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,75021,10009:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2025 08:48 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ignitis grupe: Ignitis Group submits bid for 700 MW Lithuanian offshore wind tender with the State support

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) announces the decision to participate in the Lithuanian offshore wind tender with the State support for the rights to develop at least 700 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea. The Group participated in the tender through UAB "Ignitis renewables projektai 5", whose sole shareholder is UAB "Ignitis renewables".

Under the tender regulations, the potential developer can submit either the development fee or request support in the form of a two-way contract for difference in the range between 75.45 EUR/MWh and 125.74 EUR/MWh, which is partially indexed until obtaining generation permit, but not longer than 8 years from obtaining development and operation permit. The tender was relaunched on 9 June 2025 and continued by 7 October 2025. The winner is expected to be announced by the National Energy Regulatory Council, which is overseeing the process, on its website (link) by the end of 2025.

The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities 4 times from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4-5 GW by 2030. Current Group's installed Green Capacities amount to 2.1 GW. For further details, see the Group's strategy (link).

The Group will only make a separate material announcement on the progress of the tender in the event of success. If successful, the Group will continue the partner selection process for the project.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370?643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.