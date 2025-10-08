Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) -

medmix Wins One of the Largest New Beauty Businesses in Company History and Strengthens Position in Key Global Beauty Markets with Facility Extensions

medmix Group strengthens its position in key global beauty markets through strategic facility expansions, opening a second state-of-the-art production facility for its subsidiary Guangdong Qiaoyi Plastic Co. Ltd. (Qiaoyi) in China and completing a major expansion of its GEKA operations in Brazil. In addition to these strategic initiatives, GEKA has recently achieved strong progress in securing new projects, among them one of the largest single projects and new business deals in the company's history. This project will deliver significant revenues in 2026 and 2027.

The new 4,000-square-meter Qiaoyi facility in China includes a dedicated injection workshop with large-scale machinery, a three-dimensional warehouse system, and AI-powered automation. With these advanced capabilities, the plant can significantly ramp up the production of cosmetic packaging such as lip gloss, lipstick and compact cases, serving the rapidly growing Asian beauty market.

Complementing this growth in Asia, GEKA do Brasil has officially opened its expanded facility in Cotia, São Paulo, marking both 10 years of local production in Latin America and the 100th anniversary of the GEKA brand. GEKA has more than doubled its Brazilian facility, insourcing warehousing and allowing both finished and semi-finished products to be stored on-site. The expansion increased capacity by 25%.

"Our global footprint allows us to meet our customers' needs for global, synchronized product launches. Since acquiring Qiaoyi in 2023, we have been impressed by their innovation capabilities and deep understanding of the Asian beauty market," said René Willi, CEO of medmix Group. "Combined with our Brazilian expansion, these developments represent significant milestones in our Beauty growth strategy as we strengthen our presence in key beauty markets worldwide while meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Both expansions emphasize automation and sustainable production processes, reflecting medmix' dedication to operational excellence and environmental responsibility while serving dynamic global markets.

About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

