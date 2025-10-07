Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS8H | ISIN: US73931J1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LO
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 18:05
4,540 Euro
-0,87 % -0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERFLEET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWERFLEET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5004,68009:54
4,5004,68009:48
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 22:05 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Powerfleet Appoints Jeff Lautenbach as Chief Revenue Officer to Amplify Accelerated SaaS Revenue Growth

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) SaaS mobile asset industry, announces Jeff Lautenbach as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Jeff brings extensive experience leading global revenue organizations generating $500 million in annual recurring revenue, underscoring Powerfleet's commitment to scaling as a world-class SaaS powerhouse.

As CRO, Jeff will lead Powerfleet's worldwide revenue engine, driving global go-to-market strategy and execution, optimizing both direct and indirect sales performance and deepening customer adoption to build on Powerfleet's growth momentum.

"Jeff's appointment comes at a key time as we continue to execute on our Unity-led growth strategy," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. "With deep experience in driving high ARR growth, Jeff brings the expertise and scale we need to take Unity's go-to-market success in both the direct and indirect channels. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we double down on our mission to digitally transform operations globally."

Jeff most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Conga, where he oversaw a global sales organization responsible for driving high growth ARR across thousands of enterprise customers. Prior to Conga, he held senior leadership roles at Cornerstone OnDemand, Salesforce, SAP, and IBM, where he led highly successful global SaaS sales teams and consistently delivered accelerated growth and measurable customer outcomes.

"I'm excited to join Powerfleet at such a transformational moment," said Jeff Lautenbach. "Unity is redefining how organizations connect their operations, and the opportunity to scale its global adoption is extraordinary. I look forward to applying my experience leading expanded double-digit SaaS revenue organizations to accelerate Powerfleet's growth and deliver exceptional results for our customers."

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts
Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
Alliance Advisors IR
[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact
Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.