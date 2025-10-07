Powerfleet Appoints Jeff Lautenbach as Chief Revenue Officer to Amplify Accelerated SaaS Revenue Growth

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) SaaS mobile asset industry, announces Jeff Lautenbach as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Jeff brings extensive experience leading global revenue organizations generating $500 million in annual recurring revenue, underscoring Powerfleet's commitment to scaling as a world-class SaaS powerhouse.

As CRO, Jeff will lead Powerfleet's worldwide revenue engine, driving global go-to-market strategy and execution, optimizing both direct and indirect sales performance and deepening customer adoption to build on Powerfleet's growth momentum.

"Jeff's appointment comes at a key time as we continue to execute on our Unity-led growth strategy," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. "With deep experience in driving high ARR growth, Jeff brings the expertise and scale we need to take Unity's go-to-market success in both the direct and indirect channels. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we double down on our mission to digitally transform operations globally."

Jeff most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Conga, where he oversaw a global sales organization responsible for driving high growth ARR across thousands of enterprise customers. Prior to Conga, he held senior leadership roles at Cornerstone OnDemand, Salesforce, SAP, and IBM, where he led highly successful global SaaS sales teams and consistently delivered accelerated growth and measurable customer outcomes.

"I'm excited to join Powerfleet at such a transformational moment," said Jeff Lautenbach. "Unity is redefining how organizations connect their operations, and the opportunity to scale its global adoption is extraordinary. I look forward to applying my experience leading expanded double-digit SaaS revenue organizations to accelerate Powerfleet's growth and deliver exceptional results for our customers."

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity.

