Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.: Klotho Neurosciences Announces Expiration of Letter of Intent

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTO, "Klotho", or "the Company") today announced that its Letter of Intent with Turn Biotechnologies was allowed to expire by the parties.

Following careful evaluation, Klotho's Board of Directors determined that the proposed transaction did not fit its long-term strategic plan. Instead, the Company will focus its resources on advancing its Klotho anti-aging protein research pipeline and development of treatments, where it sees the greatest opportunity to deliver value for patients and shareholders.

The longevity medicine market continues to be one of the fastest-growing global sectors, and Klotho's current pipeline is centered around the human Klotho protein, which is considered a key component in longevity. The world's aging population is expected to hit 2.1 billion by 2050, driving healthcare costs already at 10% of global GDP and projected to exceed $47 trillion by 2030.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) is a biogenetics company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and its novel delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The Company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostic assays. Klotho is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

Jeffrey LeBlanc, CFO

[email protected]

Website: www.klothoneuro.com

SOURCE Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.