Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Super Greens Hemp Co, a premier provider of hemp-derived products, today announced the launch of over 50 new strains of THCa Smalls, cementing its position as one of the largest online sellers of THCa small buds. This extensive product expansion underscores the company's dedication to offering consumers more choice, consistent quality, and affordable access to premium hemp flower.

THCa Smalls are smaller-sized buds of THCa flower that retain the same potency, aroma, and cannabinoid profile as their larger counterparts. By expanding its catalog to include over 50 strains, Super Greens Hemp Co provides customers with a diverse selection that meets a wide range of preferences, from seasoned connoisseurs to newcomers exploring the benefits of hemp-derived products.

"Our mission has always been to bring high-quality, lab-tested hemp products to consumers at prices they can trust," said Carl Washington, spokesperson for Super Greens Hemp Co. "With the release of 50+ new THCa Smalls strains, we're not just expanding our inventory-we're strengthening our leadership as the go-to destination for THCa small buds online."

The newly introduced strains include a variety of terpene profiles and cannabinoid-rich flowers cultivated with sustainable practices and tested for purity and compliance. Super Greens Hemp Co highlights that the THCa Smalls provide customers with the same effects and quality as full-size buds while offering excellent value for money.

Industry observers note that the popularity of THCa flower continues to rise as consumers seek out alternatives to traditional cannabis products in states where hemp-derived cannabinoids remain federally legal. By adding these 50+ strains, Super Greens Hemp Co is not only responding to customer demand but also shaping the market with an unmatched inventory of THCa Smalls.

Customers can browse the full collection of THCa Smalls online at supergreenshemp.com, where the company also provides transparent lab reports and compliance documentation for each product. The company ships to most states in the U.S., with certain restrictions based on state regulations.

About Super Greens Hemp Co

Super Greens Hemp Co is a leading hemp product retailer committed to delivering premium-quality, lab-tested hemp-derived products to consumers nationwide. The company's product line includes THCa flower, THCa Smalls, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, all sourced from trusted growers and designed to meet the needs of both new and experienced hemp users. Super Greens Hemp Co is dedicated to sustainable practices, transparency, and providing exceptional customer experiences.

