Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GOVU LN) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.1229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7220031 CODE: GOVU LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVU LN LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 404510 EQS News ID: 2209878 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 08, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)