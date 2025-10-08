DJ Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Oct-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.3145 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26293861 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1437018598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN LEI Code: 222100YOA7JFBRTWTO33 Sequence No.: 404513 EQS News ID: 2209884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 08, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)