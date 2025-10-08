Mintel Announces 2026 Global Beauty and Personal Care Predictions

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the global leader in market intelligence, today revealed three key predictions set to impact the global beauty and personal care (BPC) industry in 2026 and beyond.

By 2030, beauty will go beyond skin-deep-consumers will expect serums and supplements to double as wellness diagnostics. At the same time, the beauty experience will shift from simply delivering results to regulating mood and evoking emotion, while imperfection will be the new perfection.??

The Mintel 2026 Global Beauty and Personal Care Predictions are:? ?

Metabolic Beauty: Beauty is entering a new phase where health, technology and personalisation converge.

Sensorial Synergy: The heightened need for emotional wellness makes this the perfect moment for beauty's sensory evolution.

Beyond the Algorithm: The Human Touch Revolution: Consumers will seek beauty that feels human, expressive, emotionally real and even flawed.?

Metabolic Beauty?

Andrew McDougall, Mintel Director Beauty & Personal Care Insights, said: "The beauty industry has long played in the space where health and aesthetics overlap; but until recently, this connection was framed more as a marketing story than a scientific reality. While wellness culture and the concept of prevention have been around for some time, what's new is the focus on cellular health and the integration of advanced technology. ??

"2026 will be?the tipping point for merging beauty and health, driven by consumers' focus on holistic wellness. Advances in biomarker testing, metabolic monitoring, and bio-intelligent tech are reaching mainstream accessibility, enabling tailored solutions for energy, hydration, and cellular repair. This convergence of innovation and demand makes this year pivotal for wellness-driven beauty.?

"By 2030, skin and hair will be recognized as the body's most accessible biomarker. Beauty brands will compete with health and wellness providers as trusted gatekeepers of preventative care. Consumers will expect their moisturiser, serum, or supplement to act not only as cosmetic enhancers, but also as diagnostic tools that reflect inner health. This shift will reframe the role of beauty from indulgence to insurance: proof-driven, personalised, and preventative."

Sensorial Synergy

Andrew McDougall, Mintel Director Beauty & Personal Care Insights, said: "Beauty has always been multisensory-the fragrance of a lotion, the texture of a cream, the sparkle of colour cosmetics-but framed as secondary to efficacy. Now, beauty is becoming less about outcomes, more experience-first, with sensory stimulation the primary driver of purchase.

"The heightened need for emotional wellness makes 2026 the perfect moment for beauty's sensory evolution. Breakthroughs in functional fragrances, neuroscience, and immersive technologies like VR are ready to transform daily routines into rich, multi-sensory experiences. Increasing consumer focus on self-care rituals ensures these innovations resonate deeply now.?

"By 2030, beauty will be judged not just on results, but on its ability to regulate emotions and create memorable experiences. Sensory-first design will extend into travel, hospitality, and interiors, with products positioned as daily mood tools. Brands that thrive will shift from clinical efficacy to experiential storytelling."?

Beyond the Algorithm: The Human Touch Revolution?

Andrew McDougall, Mintel Director Beauty & Personal Care Insights, said: "The last decade has been defined by algorithmic perfection, with filters, AI content, and hyper-polished marketing. Imperfection and artistry create unparalleled emotional resonance, driving a new form of authenticity in beauty.

"The shine is wearing off algorithmic perfection and consumer fatigue is setting in. Consumers are turning toward beauty that feels human, expressive, emotionally real and even flawed. Importantly, this human touch revolution isn't anti-technology, but rather a recalibration. One that celebrates human creativity as the ultimate luxury, while tapping into technology to enhance, not overshadow, the personal and authentic aspects of beauty.?

"Winners will embed authenticity into process and product, as well as messaging. Brands that thrive will be those that showcase their makers, processes, and flaws as proof of authenticity. By 2030, the most valued beauty experiences will be those that feel unmistakably human, emotionally resonant, creatively rich and impossible to fake."?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701552/Mintel_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mintel-announces-2026-global-beauty-and-personal-care-predictions-302577358.html