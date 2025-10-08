Bioz, Inc.: PromoCell Expands Partnership With Bioz to Empower Researchers With Enhanced Scientific Insights

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Bioz, Inc , a pioneer in AI-driven citation management, is excited to announce the continued expansion of its partnership with PromoCell , a global leader in human cell and cell culture media manufacturing. PromoCell is leveraging Bioz's innovative solutions to drive impactful connections with its customers and empower scientific researchers worldwide.

Bioz Content Hub

Bioz Content Hub on on PromoCell Website

PromoCell integrates Bioz's highest-tier Pro Badges and a newly updated custom UI Content Hub, featuring a sleek and intuitive icon-based interface, to provide researchers with seamless access to essential scientific data. These tools highlight peer-reviewed publications and pre-print articles, offering PromoCell's customers unparalleled visibility into how its products are used in groundbreaking research across diverse fields such as oncology, regenerative medicine, and immunology. By showcasing evidence-based product insights, PromoCell is not only enhancing transparency but also fostering trust and credibility among its user base.

A key feature of PromoCell's integration with Bioz is the ability to search for publications citing its products, enabling scientists to gain targeted insights into specific research areas. This functionality helps PromoCell align its offerings with market needs by understanding how researchers are applying its technologies in real-world scenarios. PromoCell's adoption of Bioz tools has enhanced its customer engagement, providing researchers with dynamic widgets that display article snippets all seamlessly integrated into its product webpages.

"Bioz has enhanced the way we present our products to the scientific community, providing embedded access to credible, relevant, and extended product information," explains Dr. Oliver Franz, Head of Marketing and Product Management. Jason Schiess , Head of E-Commerce at PromoCell, adds, "Our webshop's visitors consistently show extremely high engagement with Bioz tools, enhancing their research experience. And our own team of scientists uses the intuitive solution to find relevant publications and gain insights into how our products are being applied in specific research areas. This helps us make data-driven decisions to better serve our markets."

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz, shared her thoughts on the partnership. "PromoCell's commitment to supporting researchers with high-quality tools aligns perfectly with our mission to advance scientific discovery. Their integration of Bioz Pro Badges and the Bioz Content Hub has allowed them to highlight the impact of their products while providing their customers with the resources they need to make informed, data-driven decisions. We are thrilled to continue collaborating with a forward-thinking partner."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About PromoCell

PromoCell is a globally recognized leader in human cell culture, providing an extensive portfolio of high-quality human primary and stem cells, specialized blood and immune cells, and optimized cell culture media. Serving researchers in fields such as cancer research, regenerative medicine, and toxicology, PromoCell's solutions empower scientists to conduct cutting-edge research with reliable, reproducible results. PromoCell's global GMP capabilities provide customizable solutions and expert support from researchers who understand the work at every stage, giving scientists more opportunities to advance their research. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, PromoCell combines decades of expertise with a commitment to innovation, offering unparalleled support and trusted resources to the global scientific community.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

PromoCell

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/promocell-expands-partnership-with-bioz-to-empower-researchers-with-e-1079753