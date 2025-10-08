The company presents a complete ecosystem for clients, aiming to drive a more circular and carbon-neutral future

Braskem, a global petrochemical company that develops sustainable chemical and plastic solutions to improve people's lives, is participating in K 2025 the world's largest international plastics and rubber industry trade fair with a robust portfolio of sustainable solutions. At the event held in Germany from October 8 to 15th, the company reaffirms its leadership in biopolymers production and promotes the transition to a carbon-neutral circular economy.

Veja, the French footwear and accessories brand, created a sneaker with internal layers, made with I'm green bio-based materials.

"Braskem offers its clients a complete ecosystem of scalable sustainable solutions, along with services and initiatives that support our partners to meet their sustainability commitments, thereby strengthening our competitiveness in the industry," says Walmir Soller, Vice President for North America, Europe, and Asia (NAMEA).

Braskem has participated in K Fair since 2010, and this year it showcases the latest advancements in its sustainable portfolio. Highlights include:

Renewable Carbon: I'm green bio-based polymers made from sugarcane ethanol, delivering a negative carbon footprint and international certification.

I'm green bio-based polymers made from sugarcane ethanol, delivering a negative carbon footprint and international certification. Circular Carbon: Wenew ecosystem solutions, including resins and chemicals derived from recycling, designed to give new life to plastic waste and promote material circularity.

"Driving solutions that help reduce CO2 emissions and promote recycling is at the heart of our journey to boost circularity and mitigate climate change. That's why we offer a complete ecosystem of sustainable solutions that keep carbon in the loop, reinforce supply chain responsibility, and foster innovation," says Walmir.

Leading the way in Sustainable Development

In 2010, Braskem began producing polyethylene from sugarcane ethanol. Over the years, its product range expanded to include EVA and polyethylene wax under the I'm green bio-based brand, making its portfolio even more comprehensive and ideal for companies that look to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through raw materials. Today, I'm green bio-based polyethylene is used in over 40 countries by more than 200 companies and brands worldwide.

Braskem also runs the Responsible Ethanol Purchasing Program, which ensures greater supply chain control and compliance with standards related to quality, human rights, and social responsibility. "This way, we generate positive impact for society, ensure safe working conditions, and extend our care for the product to the entire supply chain behind the raw materials we use," says Walmir.

Another pillar of Braskem's sustainable development and competitiveness is the Wenew ecosystem, which includes a full portfolio of products with recycled content. By the end of 2024, the catalog featured over 55 product types, with sales exceeding 85,000 tons a growth of more than 35 times since 2019. Visitors at K 2025 can explore these and other products in detail.

The goal of achieving a carbon-neutral circular economy also involves design a crucial step at the beginning of the cycle. That's why Braskem's circular packaging design lab, Cazoolo is also featured at K 2025. The lab focuses on creating packaging that reduces environmental impact and aligns design principles centered on recyclability, optimization, reuse, and redesign throughout the consumer's circular journey.

Commitment to carbon circularity

Braskem offers solutions that help eliminate plastic waste and mitigate climate change, with a focus on driving innovation and promoting a responsible supply chain adding value to both business and people's lives. This offering aligns with the company's objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% and expand its biopolymers portfolio to 1 million tons by 2030.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

