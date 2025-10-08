Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced the winners of its EMEA Customer Innovation Awards, recognized at its 2025 Boomi World Tour stop in London

Boomi Announces EMEA 2025 Customer Innovation Award Winners

The awards celebrate organizations that are reimagining how business is done using the Boomi Enterprise Platform to unify systems, orchestrate data, and power automation at scale. This year's winners were chosen for their measurable business impact, digital transformation, modernization initiatives, and leadership in preparing for, and thriving in, the era of agentic AI.

2025 EMEA Award Winners include:

Sandoz EMEA Regional Award: Sandoz made enterprise integration and API management a pillar of its divestiture programme, standardising on Boomi to replace disparate legacy tools with a unified, governed platform. Working with Boomi and a strategic delivery partner, Sandoz executed a best-practice migration that met TSA milestones, reduced operational risk and complexity, and accelerated secure data exchange across business units and partners establishing a scalable foundation for post-separation growth.

Aramex Supply Chain Innovation Award: Aramex unified its global logistics estate on a cloud-based integration layer powered by Boomi, enabling same- and next-day delivery, omnichannel engagement (mobile, WhatsApp, web), and automated partner onboarding accelerating time-to-market while strengthening resilience and sustainability through smarter routing and ESG data automation.

Convex Insurance Broker Experience Excellence Award: Convex Insurance digitised the underwriting value chain with Boomi Integration and API management, enabling real-time, accurate data exchange across multiple distribution partners dramatically shortening quote turnaround and delivering a market-leading broker experience with a lean, modern operating model.

Decathlon Retail Agility Productivity Award: Decathlon implemented an event-driven integration fabric with Boomi that harmonises retail order flows across ERP, WMS, logistics, and WCS (mechanization partners) shortening development cycles from weeks to days, scaling to 100+ integrations, and reliably processing millions of messages per day to keep logistics synchronised globally.

DS Smith AI-Enabled Excellence Award: DS Smith is "redefining packaging for a changing world" by transforming its legacy data integration capability into a Boomi-powered, cloud-native, scalable backbone for real-time data and AI innovation. Using generative AI to design, map, and test 5,000 existing B2B and application flows, Hitachi and DS Smith have significantly reduced the risk, cost, and time that a non-AI migration would have incurred. The first wave of critical business integrations is now fully live on Boomi and the service team is open for business to meet a backlog of net-new API first digital requirements.

JDE Peet's Real-Time Operations Insight Award: JDE Peet's has introduced an Agentic AI Layer into its integration landscape, powered by the Solace Agent Mesh and seamlessly integrated through Boomi. This initiative will bring real-time visibility and actionability to order management and supply chain operations. Business-capability agents securely traverse enterprise systems via established integration guardrails to answer complex questions and generate on-the-fly reports. The result is faster issue resolution, cleaner and better-monitored integrations, and a step-change in productivity and decision speed.

Given the exceptional quality and volume of nominations for this year's EMEA Customer Innovation Awards, Boomi is also proud to recognize and celebrate the program's finalists. These organizations, including Culina Group and SHV Energy, among other leading innovators, have showcased outstanding use of the Boomi Enterprise Platform, setting new standards of excellence and establishing themselves as leaders in their industries.

"The recipients of the 2025 Boomi EMEA Customer Innovation Awards show what's possible when organisations connect, integrate, and automate on a unified platform. With the Boomi Enterprise Platform, they are accelerating adoption of agentic AI," said Adrian Trickett, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, at Boomi. "We commend these organisations for embracing agentic transformation empowering systems and people to act with greater autonomy and intelligence. Their efforts are delivering better outcomes every day for their organisations, customers, and partners."

