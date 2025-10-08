Announcing a next-generation, sovereign UEM service: the Omnissa Sovereign Solution for Workspace ONE, hosted by GEMA to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable endpoint management.

Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, and GEMA International AG announced today at the Omnissa ONE EMEA event the launch of the Omnissa Sovereign Solution for Workspace ONE, a modern unified endpoint management (UEM) environment delivered via local infrastructure, services, and support. The solution provides a forward-looking alternative to on-premises deployments, giving customers the speed and innovation of SaaS with the assurance of local control. Hosted by GEMA, the service is initially available in Germany and Austria, with expansion to additional regions coming soon. The rollout will rely on GEMA's international expertise to support the onboarding and certification of further providers and resellers worldwide.

"Customers globally are looking for ways to modernize their EUC environments while meeting strict regulatory requirements," said Bharath Rangarajan, senior vice president of products and technology alliances at Omnissa. "With GEMA, we enable a sovereign solution that balances local control with the advantages of SaaS. This gives organizations the confidence to stay compliant while accelerating innovation."

New privacy regulations and mandates to reduce reliance on non-EU cloud providers in highly regulated sectors are driving customers in Europe to evaluate sovereign SaaS solutions. These solutions help mitigate geopolitical and national security risks, address stringent privacy requirements, and meet customer demand for control over not just of their data and service location, but also who delivers and supports them.

The Omnissa Sovereign Solution brings together the Omnissa Workspace ONE UEM solution and GEMA's regional expertise to give organizations a modern path forward. As security threats grow and IT environments become more complex, the solution can provide local protection of sensitive data and critical operations while streamlining workflows and embracing SaaS innovations and efficiencies.

Built on a differentiated digital work platform, the Omnissa Sovereign Solution for Workspace ONE is designed to meet sovereign deployment needs in three critical ways:

Scale built on the Omnissa modern architecture, the platform delivers secure, high-performance experiences designed to grow with the needs of the enterprise.

"As a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, we know how vital sovereignty is to our customers," said Heiko Friedrich, CEO of GEMA International AG. "Together with Omnissa, we empower organizations to transition from outdated systems to a modern SaaS-powered UEM service that is delivered securely and locally, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. This partnership ensures our customers retain complete control over their data and operations while benefiting from the latest innovations."

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world's dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company's AI-driven digital workspace platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa is a privately held company with 4,000 employees and a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

About GEMA International AG

GEMA International AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a multinational specializing in global device management and end-user computing. As a provider of managed mobility services, GEMA International supports companies worldwide in the development, implementation and operation of mobile solutions. The company has extensive industry experience and offers scalable, flexible services for managing and securing mobile workplaces. Further information: thegema.com

