Getac Technology Corporation: Getac's S510AD Blends Outstanding AI-Powered Performance with Sustainable Manufacturing in a Versatile Rugged Form Factor

New device harnesses the power of AMD's RyzenTM AI processing technology to simplify complex on-device tasks and bolster productivity in demanding field and industrial environments

News in brief:

The new S510AD joins the B360 Plus, F120 and next generation UX10 in Getac's rapidly growing lineup of Copilot+ PCs.

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI technology, the S510AD delivers strong on-device AI performance , supporting faster insights and reducing reliance on cloud connectivity where applications allow.

supporting faster insights and reducing reliance on cloud connectivity where applications allow. The S510AD is ideally suited to professionals working in industries including automotive, manufacturing, utilities, field services, public safety and defence.

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its new S510AD laptop, a powerful rugged PC built around AMD RyzenTM AI processing technology, for professionals who need advanced edge-AI performance in demanding field and industrial environments.

Powerful Copilot+ PC functionality

The new S510AD laptop is the latest Getac device to meet Microsoft's stringent Copilot+ PC requirements[1], joining the recently launched B360 Plus laptop, F120 tablet and next generation UX10 tablet in Getac's rapidly growing lineup. Powered by AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340 / 7 350 processors, AMD RadeonTM 800M graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU, the S510AD delivers up to 50 NPU TOPS of on-device AI performance, for seamless multitasking and high-quality visuals directly at the point of work. The S510AD also comes with up to 64GB DDR5 memory and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, while Windows Hello face authentication as standard maintains robust data security.

The result is a highly versatile rugged solution that's ideally suited to industries such as automotive, utilities, field services, public safety and defence, where access to real-time diagnostics, intelligent automation, and secure offline processing enables professionals to make faster decisions and achieve greater operational efficiency.

Purpose built for complex field operations

The S510AD is purpose built to boost productivity in challenging field situations and scenarios. Its spacious 15.6" Full HD screen with 1,000 nits of brightness and sunlight readable display makes performing complex field tasks quick and easy in a wide range of weather conditions. A large touchpad and optional multitouch screen ensure smooth operation, even when wearing gloves or working in rain and snow, while an optional dual hot-swappable battery configuration helps minimise downtime on long shifts. The S510AD also boasts an extensive list of connectivity and data transfer options including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 as standard, with options such as 4G-LTE, 5G Sub-6, Dual SIM, and dedicated GPS also available if required.

Redefining ruggedness with sustainability

The Getac S510AD is certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP53 standards and is resilient to drops from up to 3ft (0.9m). It also boasts an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C (-20°F to 145°F) for dependable performance in unpredictable field environments.

It is also the latest Getac device to incorporate SORPLAS in its chassis; an environmentally conscious plastic developed by Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) that offers up to 99% recycled material utilisation. With over 45% of its chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, the S510AD helps reduce energy use, carbon emissions, and e-waste across the supply chain, all without compromising on durability.

Delivering robust, AI-driven intelligence for critical frontline operations

From busy workshops and factory floors to remote field environments, the S510AD empowers professionals to stay productive and make confident decisions in real-world conditions:

Automotive: Mechanics and engineers can run advanced diagnostics and stream multiple camera views simultaneously, helping them identify issues faster and return vehicles to service without delay.

Manufacturing: Operators can use on-device AI for predictive maintenance and automated quality checks, reducing unexpected downtime and ensuring consistent product standards on the factory floor.

Utilities: Crews inspecting power lines or pipelines in remote areas can stay connected and productive with hot-swappable batteries, rugged connectivity, and reliable performance in changeable weather.

Field Services: Technicians working outdoors can transfer data quickly and easily using an extensive array of connectivity options, while powerful AI support speeds up task completion.

Public Safety: First responders gain real-time situational awareness through video and data analysis in the field, with built-in security features protecting sensitive information at every step.

Defence: Troops in mission-critical scenarios can depend on secure offline AI analysis, sunlight-readable mapping and video feeds, while hot-swappable batteries facilitate continuous operations even without network access.

"The launch of the S510AD represents another important step in expanding our AI-Rugged portfolio," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Built on AMD's latest AI processing technology, it addresses customer demand for platform diversity while maintaining the rugged reliability and sustainability they expect from Getac, helping organisations accelerate AI adoption in the field."

S510AD will be available in November.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com

[1] To qualify as a Copilot+ PC, a device must include an NPU (Neural Processor Unit) capable of 40+ TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), have a minimum of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and support at least one form of biometric security authentication.

