Viewpointsystem: VPS Next: Smart Glasses with Eye-Tracking - Flexible Design, Strong Performance

Viewpointsystem launches VPS Next, the third generation of its eye-tracking smart glasses, designed for demanding environments such as training and manufacturing.

VIENNA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For first responders, drivers, plant operators, or soldiers in the field, even a missed signal, an unnoticed fault, or a momentary distraction can lead to critical errors or serious risk. Eye-tracking reveals where the gaze goes, and what is overlooked, where attention drifts, and how routines can create risks. These insights unlock valuable opportunities for targeted training, safe operations, efficient processes, and reliable remote support - in everyday operations as well as under extreme conditions in the defense sector.

Viewpointsystem has brought eye-tracking technology out of the research lab and into real-world applications, ensuring reliable performance even under challenging conditions. The new VPS Next is lightweight and robust, offering powerful features such as live streaming, real-time expert support, and visualization of the user's focus of attention in the video stream - live and clear for everyone involved.

"Our customers expect smart glasses that work smoothly and accurately even in shifting light conditions, during dynamic movement, or when the glasses shift. This has long been our benchmark. With VPS Next, we are raising the bar: an all-new flexible design with up to three configurations, adapting seamlessly to both tasks and users," says Nils Berger, CEO and founder of Viewpointsystem. "This flexibility makes all the difference in everyday use."

VPS Next: Tailored for Tasks and Teams

Lightweight, adaptable design: Starting at just 38 g, depending on configuration, VPS Next glasses are exceptionally light. Rather than a rigid one-size-fits-all approach, they provide multiple variants within a single, adaptable design - ranging from certified safety glasses to a rimless, lens-free model for an unobstructed view. This provides a secure and comfortable fit, adaptable to different users and tasks.

Ready to use: VPS Next is ready for immediate deployment and features intuitive operation via a single multi-mode button on the frame.

Streaming and live collaboration: Live video from the wearer's perspective can be streamed wirelessly to any smartphone, laptop, or tablet, allowing any number of experts worldwide to provide real-time support and communication via audio and video. It's also possible to draw annotations directly into the live stream.

Live visualization of gaze: Eye-tracking data, including heatmaps and fixations, can be recorded and automatically analyzed - or displayed directly in the live stream, making the wearer's focus visible in real time.

Data & security: All data is transmitted securely in encrypted form, without caching, and stored only locally on the device- ensuring users retain full control and access to their data at all times.

All data is transmitted securely in encrypted form, without caching, and stored only locally on the device- ensuring users retain full control and access to their data at all times. Lite Unit: The system features a compact 95 g computing unit with full connectivity (WiFi, mobile data, Bluetooth) that connects to the glasses via cable. It can be carried in a pocket or mounted on a helmet, arm, or belt.

How companies and organizations benefit

VPS Next is highly versatile: from remote support in manufacturing to tailored training in mobility & transportation, defense, and sports. Companies including Toyota, Denso, and Deutsche Bahn (German Railway) are already leveraging the technology. The following case studies illustrate additional use cases and benefits:

Training: Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) employ Viewpointsystem's smart glasses in shunting operations. Within a year, unauthorized signal overruns - a critical safety risk - dropped by 44%.

The glasses are also used for training wagon inspections, and are now deployed at 60 ÖBB locations across Austria.

In defense, the Austrian Armed Forces, the Canadian military, and other NATO member forces use the technology to train attention and perception skills.

Manufacturing: In the event of production disruptions or machine issues, experts can connect within minutes to guide frontline staff on site. This reduces downtime and costs: a leading international brewery group reduced costs by around USD 40,000 per incident.

Processes can also be optimized: An Eastern European manufacturer boosted production line output by 18% using VPS smart glasses. In Japan, companies are enhancing productivity with video-based Kaizen software that integrates Viewpointsystem's eye-tracking technology.

Sports: In professional sports, visual coaching provides targeted insights to enhance game intelligence and improve coordination under pressure. A top European football club analyzes players' visual behavior in tactical situations - such as turnovers or crosses - using VPS smart glasses.

VPS Next: Technical specifications

-Weight: Glasses starting at 38 g (depending on configuration), Lite Unit 95 g

-High-quality front camera: Videos in HD+ clarity, photos in 4K, 112° wide field of view

-Eye tracking: Patented two-camera system resistant to ambient light, 120 fps, high accuracy, autocalibration and one-point calibration, slip compensation

-3 hours battery runtime

-Multi-mode button (take screenshots, start recordings, set markers)

-Energy-efficient activation: Glasses power on automatically only when worn

-Dust- and splash-resistant (IP54)

-Certified safety glasses according to EN166 (for model with curved front)

- Minimal ongoing maintenance thanks to OTA(Over-the-air)-updates

-Price: from 5,040 USD, depending on software package

About Viewpointsystem

Viewpointsystem is a Vienna-based deep-tech company that develops and manufactures internationally acclaimed smart glasses equipped with eye-tracking technology. The company's solutions enhance efficiency and quality in production, maintenance, and training and are used by businesses and organizations worldwide. With Digital Iris Inside, Viewpointsystem provides a robust eye-tracking technology for integration into smart glasses from other manufacturers - for a more intuitive human-computer interaction. Viewpointsystem.com

