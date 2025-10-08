Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
Bringin Technology Inc.: European Bitcoiners Can Finally 'Live the Standard' as Bringin's All-In-One Bitcoin App Goes Live

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, bitcoiners who self-custody have suffered clunky offramps, worried about banking blocks, and struggled to actually use bitcoin for everyday purchases. Now, after 18 months of beta testing and around 1,000 early users moving over €6 million, the Bringin full release is live, opening the doors for bitcoiners in the eurozone to save, store, send, receive, and spend Bitcoin in one simple app and finally 'live the standard'.

BRINGIN APPS

3 Ways to Live the Standard with Bringin:

  1. Stack with Ease; Use Sats for Major Expenses
    On-ramping direct to self-custody.
    One-time purchases and DCA with minimal spread and a flat 1% fee. Convert BTC on-chain (11 mins) or via personalized LN address e.g., satoshi@bringin.xyz (5 seconds). Euros land instantly in your account.

  2. Avoid Banking Flags with a Personal vIBAN
    Every user gets a dedicated euro vIBAN to send/receive instant SEPA transfers and connect directly with fiat rails.

  3. Spend Bitcoin Anywhere with Visa Debit Cards (Pro users) Virtual and physical debit cards can be instantly funded from BTC conversions and are spendable online or in-store anywhere Visa is accepted (0% fee).

The Control Center for Your Daily Finances

With Bringin's new in app self-custodial Lightning wallet built on Breez SDK, users no longer need to manage external wallets to live on Bitcoin. Sending, receiving, or converting sats into euros all happens within the app, making it a complete Bitcoin control center. This simplifies daily use for bitcoiners and onboards newbies to the full spectrum of Bitcoin use in one go.

  • Six-Figure BTC/Euro Conversions
    Bringin's euro off-ramp allows users to cover large expenses (e.g., vehicle/property purchases) with transactions of over 1BTC.
  • Send Funds Where You Need, When You Need
    Liquidation to a vIBAN in your name avoids banking blocks and compliance headaches (useful for those paid in BTC or mining Bitcoin). No more battles with customer service.
  • Hold Bitcoin, Pay Anywhere
    Auto top-up or near-instant conversion of sats to euros allows pro users to pay for groceries and other daily expenses with the Bringin debit card while hodling Bitcoin.

On/off ramps, self-payments, tap-to-pay cards, and money management tools are available under one roof for the first time in the eurozone. After a simple verification process, Bringin users gain keys to unlock true BTC-fiat interoperability.

Download the Bringin app on Android or iPhone today, and start living the standard.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790698/Bringin_Technology.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790697/Bringin_Technology_Logo.jpg

Bringin_Technology_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-bitcoiners-can-finally-live-the-standard-as-bringins-all-in-one-bitcoin-app-goes-live-302577925.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
