Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025
Notified: How AI Is Transforming PR Strategy and Media Relationships

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: UK Webinar - Pitch Perfect: AI & The Future of PR

Artificial intelligence is shaking up public relations - changing how to pitch, who we reach and how success is measured.

On 16 October, join Notified for a live, 30-minute discussion featuring both PR leaders and a senior journalist. Together, they'll share how AI is making media outreach smarter while reminding us why creativity and human connection still matter most.

In this session, you'll learn:

  • How to craft personalised pitches that cut through
  • Ways automation can streamline your workflow and improve results
  • Where to balance AI tools with creativity and human insight

WHEN: Thursday, 16 October, 2025 from 12:30pm-1:00pm BST

REGISTRATION:Link

PR professionals will join Notified on 16 October to learn how AI is reshaping media outreach, pitching, and measurement.

WHO:

Cheryl Douglas - Director, Product Management, Notified
Cheryl leads Notified's media contacts database offering and brings over 30 years of experience in the media industry. She has held senior roles at Cision, Gorkana, News4Media and News UK, where she worked closely with journalists and PR teams to strengthen media relationships and develop smarter communications tools. She is passionate about helping communicators connect with the right journalists and thrive in today's fast-paced PR landscape.

Katie Eborall - Director, Head of North, Grayling
Katie is a seasoned communications specialist with 20 years of experience across corporate, brand PR, stakeholder engagement and corporate affairs. She has led campaigns for major clients including M&S, The Co-op Group, First Bus and National Grid. Known for shaping strategies that work across industries and channels, she brings deep insight into what it takes to earn coverage and build lasting media relationships.

Jane Hamilton - Senior Journalist, The Sun & The Times
Jane is an award-winning journalist with more than two decades of newsroom experience. She is best known for creating The Sun's acclaimed employment campaign, which helped thousands into work and won industry recognition. Now writing for both The Sun and The Times, Jane focuses on careers, social mobility and the changing workplace. She brings a rare newsroom perspective on what journalists expect from PR pitches in the AI era.

WHY:

AI is here to stay, but it won't replace smart, human-driven storytelling. This session will showcase how to use AI as an advantage in pitching while staying creative, relevant and effective in your outreach.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contact:

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3879b665-6bce-4e73-b5bd-f5d624ee5cb1

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


