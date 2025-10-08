Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 10:12 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTL Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WonderFace Device

PRAGUE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Group, a global leader in medical solutions, today announced that it has initiated an international patent infringement action before the Unified Patent Court against Lexter Microelectronic Engineering Systems S.L., the manufacturer of the WonderFace device.

BTL Group Logo

The lawsuit is based on BTL's patents related to its EMFACE® technology1. EMFACE® revolutionized facial lifting procedures by combining selective muscle stimulation with radiofrequency heating in distinct hands-free applicators, establishing an entirely new category of facial procedures.

"We will vigorously defend our intellectual property to protect the investments of our clients. This lawsuit marks the beginning of our broader effort to take legal action against any third party that we believe infringes upon our innovations," said Tomas Schwarz, CEO of the BTL Enterprise Group.

The action is intended to prevent WonderFace systems from being distributed across multiple countries. A ruling in this case will have direct effect in 18 jurisdictions, underscoring the significant reach and impact of this enforcement effort.

For more information about EMFACE, visit www.emface.com.

1EP 4 426 414 and EP 4 146 335

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopaedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With more than 200 patents and over 600 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMFACE®, EXION®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EXOMIND®, EMSELLA®, and others.

CONTACT: Daniela Rickova, rickovad@btlnet.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791403/BTL_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/btl-files-patent-infringement-lawsuit-against-wonderface-device-302578120.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.