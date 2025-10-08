Spain added 7.2 GW of new solar capacity in 2024, bringing total installations to more than 40 GW, though rooftop deployment fell sharply, according to the national PV association.From pv magazine Spain Spain deployed 7,221 MW of new photovoltaic capacity in 2024, according to data from national solar association UNEF. The country's total installed capacity reached 40,294 MW by the end of December. The rooftop segment declined 31% year on year, adding 1,182 MW. Total installed capacity for self-consumption rose to 8,137 MW. "Given the current situation, achieving the 19 GW self-consumption target ...

