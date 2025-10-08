Pioneering medical technology company Xenco Medical has been named the Medical Device/Diagnostics Company of the Year at the 2025 PM360 Trailblazer Awards, held at Gotham Hall in New York City on September 30th. Drawing together the world's leading life sciences organizations each year, the Trailblazer Awards crown the most innovative and impactful organizations, leaders, and initiatives shaping the future of healthcare. Xenco Medical won the top honor as the Company of the Year in the Medical Device/Diagnostics category for its trailblazing development of biomimetic implants, regenerative biomaterials, and composite polymer surgical instruments with AI-driven software technologies that redefine the continuum of surgical care. "This year's winners showcase exactly what sets our industry apart-bold ideas, breakthrough innovation, and real-world impact," said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Their work improves lives, advances care, and drives the kind of progress that truly matters." The other winners at the coveted awards ceremony included Merck Company, named Pharmaceutical/Biotech Company of the Year and Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Specialty Pharma/Biotech Company of the Year.

On September 30th, 2025, Xenco Medical took home the top crown as Company of the Year in the Medical Device/Diagnostics category at the lauded Trailblazer Awards Ceremony in New York City's Gotham Hall.

"We are profoundly honored to have been named the Company of the Year in the Medical Device/Diagnostics category at the 2025 Trailblazer Awards, and we look forward to continuing to translate the abounding promise of science into a transformative impact on the lives of countless patients," said Jason Haider, Founder and CEO of Xenco Medical.

Inspired by the principles of mechanotransduction, Xenco Medical's groundbreaking TrabeculeX Continuum technology synergistically harmonizes the bone-forming potential of its regenerative biomaterials with AI-powered post-surgical rehabilitation. By enabling surgeons to remotely monitor pain scores, rehabilitation adherence, and motion recovery through AI-driven pose assessment, Xenco Medical continues to advance its mission of dissolving the barriers that typify the siloed nature of surgical care.

As one of the most prestigious honors in the life sciences, the Trailblazer Awards celebrate excellence in breakthrough innovations, corporate governance, and social responsibility, recognizing companies that exemplify leadership and ingenuity across the healthcare ecosystem. A leader in the medical device sector, Xenco Medical's breakthrough technologies have heralded a value-based approach to healthcare. Radically optimizing the operational efficiency of healthcare facilities through its streamlined single-use surgical implant systems as well, Xenco Medical's logistics-optimized surgical devices have significantly decreased surgical turnover times by eliminating the need for the sterilization and reprocessing of implant and instrument systems between surgeries. In March of this year, Xenco Medical was also named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Magazine for the second time.

