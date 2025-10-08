New updates revealed at ObservabilityCON 2025 help organizations cut costs, deploy flexibly, and ensure compliance in mission-critical environments

Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, today announced new updates that give organizations greater control over observability costs, more deployment flexibility, and enhanced compliance for mission-critical environments. Announced at ObservabilityCON 2025, the updates include Adaptive Traces (generally available), Adaptive Profiles (private preview), Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), and the general availability of Grafana Federal Cloud with FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 compliance. These updates complement Grafana Labs' other ObservabilityCON announcements, including new AI assistants and other updates that help every engineer reduce toil and resolve incidents faster while lowering the overall cost of observability.

According to Grafana Labs' 2025 Observability Survey, 74% of respondents say cost is a top priority for selecting tools and another survey of 150 IT executives found that 41% of organizations increased their observability spending in the past year, with 55% predicting their spending will continue to grow in the next 12 months. Observability costs are rising but telemetry value isn't increasing at the same rate. Grafana Labs is addressing this head-on by completing its Adaptive Telemetry suite and introducing flexible cloud deployment models that help organizations manage spend while maintaining reliability, performance, and compliance.

Adaptive Telemetry: Maximizing the Value of Observability Data

Organizations waste massive amounts of money and time collecting observability data they never use. By intelligently identifying high-value telemetry and filtering out the rest, Grafana Labs' Adaptive Telemetry suite helps teams maximize observability ROI while reducing noise and cost.

With the GA of Adaptive Traces and the private preview launch of Adaptive Profiles, every major observability pillar is now covered metrics, logs, traces, and profiles making Grafana the first platform to deliver a complete adaptive observability solution.

Adaptive Traces (GA): Adaptive Traces brings intelligent tail sampling to Grafana Cloud, letting teams capture only the traces that matter and giving teams faster insights at scale. With new custom policy management and Traces Drilldown integration, Adaptive Traces provides a powerful, closed-loop experience for prioritizing critical traces, filtering out noise, and accelerating root cause analysis.

Adaptive Profiles (Private Preview): Adaptive Profiles helps teams capture the most valuable performance data from production workloads without overwhelming storage or budgets. By dynamically adjusting data collection based on workload behavior, Adaptive Profiles ensures deeper insights when issues arise, improving reliability while keeping costs predictable. Join our waitlist for early access to Adaptive Profiles.

"Before Adaptive Traces, we had two bad options: send everything and blow our budget, or send so little we couldn't get meaningful insight," said Geoff Schultz, Manager, Infrastructure Engineering, Auditboard. "Now tracing is actually usable we can dial sampling up or down as needed, keep costs in check, and still give teams the visibility they need."

With the complete Adaptive Telemetry suite, Grafana Labs is moving beyond cost savings into better outcomes: ensuring engineers always have the right signal at the right time, improving performance, and reducing toil while making observability more efficient and actionable.

Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC): Better Economics than Self-Hosting, the Convenience of SaaS

Grafana BYOC gives enterprises a fully managed Grafana Cloud region running in their own AWS or GCP accounts, set up and operated by Grafana Labs. This unique model gives customers the operational simplicity of Grafana Cloud while allowing them to:

Leverage their existing cloud provider discounts and spend commitments.

Benefit from a capacity-based pricing model that offers predictable costs as they scale.

Access the complete Grafana Cloud product suite, including IRM, Synthetics, Adaptive Telemetry, and AI tools like Grafana Assistant and Assistant Investigations.

"BYOC provides mega-scale customers a fundamentally new economic model for when traditional SaaS pricing stops making sense," said Tom Wilkie, CTO at Grafana Labs. "We've spent years building and operating a cellularised, multi-region architecture designed for isolation and resilience. BYOC customers get the full benefits of Grafana Cloud, including all our Cloud-exclusive features like Adaptive Telemetry, combined with our operational expertise, without taking on the complexity of running it themselves."

Grafana Federal Cloud: Trusted Observability for Mission-Critical Environments

Now generally available, Grafana Federal Cloud is authorized at FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), giving U.S. agencies and contractors a fully-managed, highly scalable observability platform built for mission-critical environments. Grafana Federal Cloud enables agencies to consolidate monitoring systems, reduce complexity, and accelerate mission readiness.

"Our open source technology has supported federal missions for years, but with FedRAMP High and IL5 compliance now in GA, agencies can deploy Grafana Federal Cloud with confidence knowing it meets the most stringent security and operational requirements," said Brent Leech, Regional Vice President, Federal at Grafana Labs.

Join Grafana Labs at ObservabilityCON on the Road in Washington D.C., on November 5, 2025, and the dedicated Public Sector breakfast to learn more about how federal agencies can modernize observability, accelerate incident response, and ensure mission readiness with Grafana Federal Cloud.

