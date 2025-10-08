New AI-powered capabilities announced at ObservabilityCON 2025 accelerate root cause analysis, reduce alert fatigue, and make observability accessible to users at all skill levels

Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, today at ObservabilityCON 2025 announced the general availability of Grafana Assistant, a context-aware AI agent built for Grafana, along with the public preview of Grafana Assistant Investigations, an AI-powered feature that extends Grafana Assistant to accelerate multi-step incident investigations. Combined with Grafana Labs' other ObservabilityCON announcements focused on cloud economics and ease of use, these AI-powered capabilities form a comprehensive approach to reducing complexity, lowering costs, and empowering every engineer with actionable insights.

According to Grafana Labs' 2025 Observability Survey, engineering teams face rising complexity, poor signal-to-noise ratios, and increasing observability costs as systems scale. Another survey of 150 IT executives found that they believe AI may help alleviate some of those challenges, with incident detection and investigation, reducing alert fatigue, and root cause analysis as the top use cases. Grafana Labs is addressing these challenges head-on by embedding AI directly into observability workflows, helping teams resolve incidents faster, lower operational overhead, and make observability more accessible to users at all skill levels.

"AI is transforming every part of the software lifecycle, and observability is no exception," said Tom Wilkie, CTO at Grafana Labs. "With Grafana Assistant and Assistant Investigations, we're not just making troubleshooting faster; we're reimagining how engineers engage with their systems. By putting context-aware intelligence directly into Grafana, we're helping teams shift from reactive problem-solving to a future where observability is proactive, collaborative, and accessible to everyone."

Grafana Assistant: An AI Co-Pilot for Every User

Now generally available, Grafana Assistant helps teams investigate incidents, create and modify dashboards, and explore Grafana Cloud through natural language interactions.

New and enhanced capabilities include:

Query generation without deep syntax knowledge : Automatically generate and refine queries in PromQL, LogQL, and TraceQL based on plain-language prompts.

: Automatically generate and refine queries in PromQL, LogQL, and TraceQL based on plain-language prompts. Organizational value unlock : Self-service access for non-observability teams reduces dependency on stretched SREs.

: Self-service access for non-observability teams reduces dependency on stretched SREs. In-context onboarding and learning support : Access contextual help, explanations, and "what to try next" guidance directly within Grafana.

: Access contextual help, explanations, and "what to try next" guidance directly within Grafana. Enterprise-ready access controls: Building on existing RBAC in Grafana Cloud, Grafana Assistant now offers Assistant-specific roles and permissions. Admins can configure access to features such as rules, Assistant Investigations, and MCP server management at a granular level, ensuring teams can align observability workflows with enterprise security and compliance requirements.

Early users are already seeing measurable benefits. "One of the biggest use cases for us is reducing the cognitive load on engineers," said Neil Wilson, Director of Software Engineering, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Grafana Assistant helps us get to root cause faster-without needing deep expertise in every part of our complex system. That lowers training time and reduces risk if one of our experts leaves."

Assistant Investigations: Autonomous, multi-step incident investigations

Assistant Investigations, available in public preview, builds on Grafana Assistant by acting as an autonomous agent for incident response. It analyzes the observability stack, generates findings and hypotheses, and provides actionable recommendations for mitigation and remediation. Fully integrated with Grafana Assistant, Assistant Investigations creates a seamless guided workflow for resolving complex incidents.

The feature will roll out automatically to all customers who already have access to Grafana Assistant.

By embedding AI directly into the heart of observability workflows, Grafana Labs is redefining how engineering teams interact with their data. Grafana Assistant and Assistant Investigations turn complex telemetry into actionable insights, enabling faster incident resolution, reducing operational toil, and democratizing observability across every role and skill level.

