Chubb Launches Travel Pro, a New Digital Protection for Travel Disruptions

Travel Pro parametric insurance integrates into the travel booking process, providing quick payouts, weather guarantees, and medical emergency relief without calls, forms or hassle

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, the launch of Travel Pro, a new suite of travel insurance products designed to address the most common challenges faced by world travelers. Travel Pro simplifies travel insurance and provides peace of mind by mitigating disruptions like flight delays and baggage issues, unpredictable weather, and medical emergencies.

Travel Pro is a digital-first, parametric insurance solution that can be embedded directly into the travel booking process through partnerships with airlines, online travel agencies, financial institutions, and other digital sales channels. It also streamlines the claims process, offering features like automatic claims with quick payouts and expense reimbursements. The integration is powered by Chubb Studio®, the company's market-leading tech platform for embedded insurance partnerships.

"Today's travelers face a myriad of challenges, from flight delays and cancellations to lost luggage and medical emergencies worldwide," said Alex Blake, Chubb's Global Head of Travel Insurance. "With Travel Pro, we're harnessing data and technology so travelers can navigate their journeys with greater confidence against unexpected disruptions."

Key Travel Pro features include:

Coverage Options : Flexible delay thresholds, customizable from minutes to hours

: Flexible delay thresholds, customizable from minutes to hours Quick Payouts : Choose from airline miles, lounge access, direct debit, virtual cards, or e-vouchers

: Choose from airline miles, lounge access, direct debit, virtual cards, or e-vouchers Baggage Delay: Real-time baggage tracking, quick claim payouts and assistance with retrieving lost luggage

Real-time baggage tracking, quick claim payouts and assistance with retrieving lost luggage Weather Guarantee: Automatic payouts for travel disruptions caused by inclement weather

Automatic payouts for travel disruptions caused by inclement weather Medical Emergencies: Immediate financial relief for medical reimbursement claims, with quick payouts

For additional information on Chubb's digital travel insurance solutions visit the Chubb Studio website.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636241/CHUBB_Black_RBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-launches-travel-pro-a-new-digital-protection-for-travel-disruptions-302577400.html