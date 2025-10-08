Stagwell Inc.: Freedom or Protection? New Study by PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Reveals Global Skepticism Toward Online Age Verification

New PRophet study examines the public debate surrounding the introduction of online safety mechanisms

First regulations are already in force in the United Kingdom, with several U.S. states following suit

Denmark, Greece, Spain, France, and Italy are piloting implementation within the European Union

Worldwide, criticism is growing: many users fear surveillance, government control, and the loss of digital freedoms

COLOGNE, Germany and NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet (F/K/A UNICEPTA), a suite of AI-powered SaaS solutions and services for Media & Marketing Intelligence part of Stagwell (STGW), has released a new international study analyzing the increasingly polarized debate around online age verification. The findings show that the global push for stronger youth protection online has triggered widespread skepticism toward government involvement, digital platforms, and emerging technologies.

While governments justify the new measures as a way to protect minors, many users perceive them as authoritarian overreach. In the United Kingdom - the first country to roll out mandatory age checks - critical voices dominate. In the United States, a Supreme Court ruling upholding age-verification requirements for adult websites has reignited the debate, while several European countries have begun pilot programs. What began as a discussion about protecting minors has evolved into a broader clash over privacy, state control, and digital civil rights.

The backlash is particularly visible in the United Kingdom, where the rollout has already begun. Online searches for VPN services there reached their highest level since January 2023 at the end of July 2025 - a clear signal that many users are seeking ways to bypass the new verification requirements.

Key Findings



Trust deficit: Users frequently describe the measures as "Orwellian" or "dystopian" - questioning the motives behind government initiatives. In the U.K., the share of negative online posts about age verification reached 69 percent - the highest worldwide.

Platform issues: AI-based age checks have led to misclassifications, with users fearing account deletions or opaque appeals processes.

Early evasive behavior: Searches for VPNs in the U.K. surged to record highs in summer 2025, while online creators are already adjusting content to avoid age restrictions.

Societal tensions: Beyond youth protection, concerns are emerging over minority rights - including fears that LGBTQ-related or sexual-health content may be mistakenly flagged or blocked.

"Our analysis shows that this is not just a technical question - it's a matter of trust," said Tim Zecchin, Managing Director UK at PRophet. "Age verification will only gain acceptance if the process is transparent, data is secure, and users clearly understand their rights. Without that, both governments and brands risk a lasting erosion of trust."

Implications for Policymakers and Businesses



The study underscores that successful implementation of age-verification systems requires more than technology alone. For platforms and brands, transparency, demonstrable data security, and frictionless user experiences are critical. For governments, the challenge lies in enforcing child-protection policies while safeguarding freedom of expression and minority rights.

Detailed findings, country comparisons, and methodological insights from the Online Age Verification / Digital Trust study can be found here.

About PRophet

PRophet is a suite of AI-powered SaaS software and services designed to empower and support the next generation of human-led, AI-fed "communications engineers" working in the PR, social and influencer marketing community.??

PRophet Media Intelligence (F/K/A UNICEPTA) is the largest provider of global media, market intelligence and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide.???

PRophet Earn harnesses predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help users discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. This media relations solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment.????

PRophet Influence, powered by influencermarketing.ai, combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer campaigns with precision and performance in mind.?

PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023-2025, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. PRophet is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington DC, London, Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, São Paulo and Shanghai and is part of The Marketing Cloud (TMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit www.prprophet.ai to learn more.?

Contact

Sarah Schulze

PRophet, EMEA

Sarah.Schulze@unicepta.com?

+49 16090815945?

Alyssa Bourne-Peters

PRophet, US

Alyssa.Bourne-Peters@prprophet.ai?

+1 917 592 9795?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693566/PRophet_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freedom-or-protection-new-study-by-prophet-a-stagwell-stgw-company-reveals-global-skepticism-toward-online-age-verification-302578152.html