Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 11:36 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cosy Floors for Christmas: Flooring365.co.uk Unveils Seasonal Savings Ahead of Festive Rush

HUDDERSFIELD, England , Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas fast approaching, homeowners across the UK are turning their attention indoors-refreshing spaces, upgrading tired flooring, and making their homes warm and welcoming ahead of the festive season. To support this seasonal spruce-up, Flooring365.co.uk has launched a limited-time sale, offering 15% off all sale orders over £699, available now till the 20th October.

These savings are on top of the up to 70% off already available across the Flooring365.co.uk website, making it one of the most generous offers of the year for those looking to upgrade their home ahead of Christmas.

As the evenings draw in and the thought of family gatherings, guests, and festive décor takes centre stage, autumn has become a popular time for home improvements. Whether it's a full renovation or a quick hallway update, the right flooring can set the tone for the entire season.

Top Flooring Choices for a Cosy Christmas:

  • Engineered Wood Flooring
    Combines the timeless beauty of natural wood with enhanced stability. It's durable, stylish, and suitable for a variety of subfloors and heating systems, making it a practical choice that doesn't compromise on charm.

  • Vinyl Flooring
    Highly durable, low-maintenance, and water-resistant. Modern vinyl options offer realistic wood and stone effects with the added benefit of comfort underfoot, perfect for busy households and everyday living.

  • Solid Wood Flooring
    Offers unmatched authenticity and character, adding long-term value to any home. With proper care, it lasts for decades, giving a premium feel and a beautifully warm finish that ages gracefully.

"We know this is one of the busiest times of year for renovations," Richard, director of Flooring365.co.uk shared. "People are preparing their homes not just for Christmas but for a winter season full of entertaining, relaxing, and staying in. The right flooring can completely transform a room, and our autumn sale is here to help customers achieve that transformation affordably and on time."

With fast delivery and expert support, even last-minute planners can get their flooring laid before the guests arrive. From rustic oak tones to sleek grey finishes, shoppers can explore hundreds of styles, take advantage of quick sampling, and enjoy seasonal savings while they last.

About Flooring365.co.uk
Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK supplier of quality engineered wood, solid wood and vinyl flooring. Based in Huddersfield, the company combines affordability with outstanding service and a carefully selected product range. Their mission is to help homeowners transform their spaces with style, value, and ease.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosy-floors-for-christmas-flooring365couk-unveils-seasonal-savings-ahead-of-festive-rush-302576898.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.