Cosy Floors for Christmas: Flooring365.co.uk Unveils Seasonal Savings Ahead of Festive Rush

HUDDERSFIELD, England , Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas fast approaching, homeowners across the UK are turning their attention indoors-refreshing spaces, upgrading tired flooring, and making their homes warm and welcoming ahead of the festive season. To support this seasonal spruce-up, Flooring365.co.uk has launched a limited-time sale, offering 15% off all sale orders over £699, available now till the 20th October.

These savings are on top of the up to 70% off already available across the Flooring365.co.uk website, making it one of the most generous offers of the year for those looking to upgrade their home ahead of Christmas.

As the evenings draw in and the thought of family gatherings, guests, and festive décor takes centre stage, autumn has become a popular time for home improvements. Whether it's a full renovation or a quick hallway update, the right flooring can set the tone for the entire season.

Top Flooring Choices for a Cosy Christmas:

Engineered Wood Flooring

Combines the timeless beauty of natural wood with enhanced stability. It's durable, stylish, and suitable for a variety of subfloors and heating systems, making it a practical choice that doesn't compromise on charm.





Combines the timeless beauty of natural wood with enhanced stability. It's durable, stylish, and suitable for a variety of subfloors and heating systems, making it a practical choice that doesn't compromise on charm. Vinyl Flooring

Highly durable, low-maintenance, and water-resistant. Modern vinyl options offer realistic wood and stone effects with the added benefit of comfort underfoot, perfect for busy households and everyday living.





Highly durable, low-maintenance, and water-resistant. Modern vinyl options offer realistic wood and stone effects with the added benefit of comfort underfoot, perfect for busy households and everyday living. Solid Wood Flooring

Offers unmatched authenticity and character, adding long-term value to any home. With proper care, it lasts for decades, giving a premium feel and a beautifully warm finish that ages gracefully.

"We know this is one of the busiest times of year for renovations," Richard, director of Flooring365.co.uk shared. "People are preparing their homes not just for Christmas but for a winter season full of entertaining, relaxing, and staying in. The right flooring can completely transform a room, and our autumn sale is here to help customers achieve that transformation affordably and on time."

With fast delivery and expert support, even last-minute planners can get their flooring laid before the guests arrive. From rustic oak tones to sleek grey finishes, shoppers can explore hundreds of styles, take advantage of quick sampling, and enjoy seasonal savings while they last.

About Flooring365.co.uk

Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK supplier of quality engineered wood, solid wood and vinyl flooring. Based in Huddersfield, the company combines affordability with outstanding service and a carefully selected product range. Their mission is to help homeowners transform their spaces with style, value, and ease.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosy-floors-for-christmas-flooring365couk-unveils-seasonal-savings-ahead-of-festive-rush-302576898.html