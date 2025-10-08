Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is proud to announce the Thailand Space Expo 2025 (TSX 2025), the largest and most comprehensive space technology expo ever held in Southeast Asia. Leading experts, technology providers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from across the globe are invited to gather at this landmark event in Bangkok.





Event Overview

TSX 2025 is more than an exhibition; it is a critical platform designed to inspire, educate, and connect the key players driving the future of the space economy.

Dates: October 16-18, 2025.

Venue: TRUE ICON HALL, 7th Floor, ICONSIAM, Bangkok, Thailand.

Admission: Complimentary registration is available

A Hub for Global Collaboration

This event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, partnership, and business development:

Exhibition: Explore space innovation up close with showcases from over 60 booths featuring space technology startups and established partners from multiple countries. The exhibition spans 12 themed zones, covering sectors like Satellite and Launch , Space Exploration & Frontier Technology , Digital & Solution , and Agriculture .

Explore space innovation up close with showcases from featuring space technology startups and established partners from multiple countries. The exhibition spans 12 themed zones, covering sectors like , , , and . Program Highlights: Engage with global thought leaders through a dynamic program featuring 150 Leading Speakers Globally , 30+ Sessions on Stage , and 20+ Workshops .

Engage with global thought leaders through a dynamic program featuring , , and . Exclusive Networking: Secure international investor partnerships and high-level negotiations by attending the exclusive Reception Dinner; a luxury cruise on The Chao Phraya River.

Who Should Attend?

TSX 2025 is meticulously designed to create value for diverse audiences:

Industry Professionals: Researchers, startups, and space-tech industries seeking partnerships, funding, and collaboration will find dedicated networking opportunities with global space agencies and innovators.

Researchers, startups, and space-tech industries seeking will find dedicated networking opportunities with global space agencies and innovators. Aspiring Professionals: Students and young professionals passionate about science and technology are encouraged to attend to grow in the space sector. A dedicated Education Zone will engage participants with hands-on experiences and mentorship .

Students and young professionals passionate about science and technology are encouraged to attend to grow in the space sector. A dedicated will engage participants with . The Public: General visitors and families seeking inspiration and exploration are welcome to witness the cutting edge of space technology.

Join GISTDA at TSX 2025 to forge future collaborations and contribute to the next frontier.

