Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYGK | ISIN: NL0009432491 | Ticker-Symbol: VPK5
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 09:56
38,680 Euro
+0,10 % +0,040
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,50038,56012:51
38,50038,56012:51
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 12:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Falcker and Vopak signed an agreement for worldwide deployment of Falcker's advanced tank inspection platform

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspection and maintenance software specialist, Falcker, and Vopak, the leader in tank storage and infrastructure solutions, have signed an agreement for worldwide deployment of Falcker's advanced tank inspection platform. Falcker developed, in collaboration with Vopak, a tank inspection platform consisting of a Site Explorer, Condition Monitoring, and a Life Cycle Planner. The platform will be gradually deployed at Vopak's terminals over the next few years.

Falcker Logo

Commenting on the partnership, Thomas Schouten, CEO of Falcker, said: "This agreement represents a mutual commitment to success, built on trust, clarity and shared goals. Together with Vopak, we will set a new benchmark in tank integrity management, helping ensure safety, compliance and sustainability for years to come."

This platform allows Vopak to further optimize its maintenance program by providing long-term predictions on tank maintenance ensuring tank integrity based on digital database and fit-for-service analyses.

Falcker specializes in digital inspection and maintenance software solutions for the tank storage industry. The company's integrated platform uses cloud-based technologies, digital twinning and automated inspection tools to enable predictive maintenance and extend asset lifecycles for industrial operators worldwide.

Royal Vopak is the world's leading independent tank storage company, headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

As the journey continues, we'll be sharing more news about this Enterprise Agreement, but for further inquiries, please contact:

Falcker Innovations B.V, Thomas Schouten, info@falcker.com +31103071350

www.falcker.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791414/Falcker_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/falcker-and-vopak-signed-an-agreement-for-worldwide-deployment-of-falckers-advanced-tank-inspection-platform-302578183.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.