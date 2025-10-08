Conceived by scientists in China, the cell was built with an alkaline treatment that modulates efficiently the perovskite quantum dots surface chemistry. The device reportedly achieved the highest power conversion efficiency ever reported for this kind of solar cells.Researchers from North China Electric Power University have developed a flexible perovskite quantum dot (PQD) solar cell through an alkali-augmented antisolvent hydrolysis (AAAH) strategy that reportedly improves the charge transport of the perovskite absorber. Quantum dots are tiny particles of semiconductors that can carry a charge ...

