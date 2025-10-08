Native AI-powered platform delivers zero gap data integrity with unprecedented visibility and accessibility throughout the entire data lifecycle

Shield, the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving (DCGA) platform and Gartner-categorized Visionary, today announced a new data approach that provides gold-standard clarity and control across the full data lifecycle. Shield's new data process is designed to free institutions from data pipeline opacity and blind spots through zero-gap ingestion, full transparency, and full data accessibility at every stage of its lifecycle.

Regulators are placing increasing scrutiny on data completeness and accessibility, adding pressure to already overworked compliance teams. The stakes are significant: The average cost of noncompliance exceeded $4.88 million per incident in 2024, according to Gartner. This growing compliance burden is reflected in recent research by GreySpark, which found that 83% of surveyed global banks reported data issues in capture, retention, and auditability. Financial firms struggle with fragmented systems that create compliance vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies. Even minor gaps in data completeness early on can lead to significant downstream impact across a firm's risk management, including stalled insights, eroded trust, missed regulatory requirements, all of which create vulnerability to significant fines.

"Shield is helping the world's leading financial institutions break through legacy barriers and fragmented data by unifying the full communications lifecycle," said Tamar Sharir Beiser, Chief Product Officer at Shield. "With our transparent, AI-powered platform, firms gain complete data integrity, eliminate blind spots, and respond to regulatory demands with confidence. For too long, organizations have struggled with limited visibility into their data. Shield is changing that by setting a new standard of clarity, with a fully unified data flow, transparency, and accessibility at every stage of the lifecycle."

Unified End-to-End Data Lifecycle Approach

Shield's native end-to-end DCGA platform handles the complete data lifecycle from capture through archiving, delivering clarity and trust across the entire data process.

At the heart of Shield's new standard are three key pillars:

Complete transparency: Full visibility into data status at every stage enables proactive compliance management and audit readiness. Unmatched completeness reporting, with built-in granularity and flexibility, helps compliance teams spot gaps early and stay audit-ready.

Advanced customer access: Instant access to data with no vendor lag, exit fees, or hidden costs. Flexible exports can be run on demand or scheduled through UI or API, across metadata, audit trails, alerts, and communications.

"With Shield's new data integrity capabilities, we've been able to close audit findings and mature our reconciliation process. The access to dedicated reporting metrics gives us the confidence that our data integrity is intact, and that we can demonstrate compliance with clarity." IT Project Lead, Global Wealth Fund

Shield's robust technological data approach is backed by real-time human monitoring and proactive anomaly resolution. With data at its core, Shield's platform provides a single source of truth across the portfolio of products, working in tandem with Shield Archive for secure retention and preservation of original communications. This unified, scalable framework supports firm-specific data needs and regulatory obligations with self-service visibility and full chain of custody for verifiable evidence at every stage.

About Shield

Shield is the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving solution-purpose-built for financial institutions. Trusted by a third of the world's leading financial institutions, Shield is named by Gartner as a Visionary in the Digital Communication Governance and Archiving sector. Shield's platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance, intuitively, efficiently, and securely. Learn more at shieldfc.com.

