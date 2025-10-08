Supercell: OVER A MILLION FANS TUNE IN FOR REVENGE ON COMPANY STAFF IN LIVE STREAM FROM ONE OF WORLD'S MOST DOWNLOADED VIDEO GAMES

Clash of Clans hosted an eight-hour livestream which gave fans the opportunity to unleash real-life revenge on its game team

The punishments were dealt out after the Revenge Button, which lets players wreak havoc on rivals who've attacked their in-game village, hadn't worked for years

Fans voted in real-time to trigger Clash-inspired punishments in a hilarious event that can be seen here

Click here to watch the full Revenge Room stream

HELSINKI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move from a major game developer, Supercell has given fans the chance to get real-life revenge on the team responsible for one of its games.

Fans of Clash of Clans, one of the world's most downloaded mobile games*, tuned into the Revenge Room live stream to unleash years of frustration on the game team.

The Revenge Room - a spectacular apology to fans from the Clash of Clans team - came after years of the game's Revenge Button not working properly. Now fixed, the button lets players wreak vengeance on rivals who've just attacked their village.

Across the eight hour stream where over a million fans tuned in, the employees were subjected to a series of bizarre punishments while meeting to discuss topics such as future game updates and potential roadmap plans.

The punishments were all inspired by the popular mobile game, including 'Giant Gas' which filled the room with green smoke and horrible smells, 'Elixir Leak' saw purple slime drip from the ceiling onto the heads of the Supercell team and 'Foam Spell' consumed the room with bubbles, before being blown around furiously in a storm.

One of the Revenge Room participants was Sabrina Carmona, the newly installed Head of Clash of Clans who's only just started at the company. Going into the live stream, Sabrina said: "Our players are what makes Clash of Clans such an iconic game and we want them to know they're being heard, especially when we've taken so long to fix a key feature. This is my first month in the role and I can't think of a better way to get to know our players!"

Catch up on what went down in the Revenge Room here, and download Clash of Clans now to catch the return of the Revenge Button today.

Notes to Editors



* Clash of Clans has been downloaded over 2 billion times. Clash of Clans is available for download on both iOS and Android devices, as well as being playable on PC via Google Play Games.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791210/Supercell_Revenge_Room.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791202/Supercell_Revenge_Room.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-a-million-fans-tune-in-for-revenge-on-company-staff-in-live-stream-from-one-of-worlds-most-downloaded-video-games-302578195.html