Insight Timer Launches Free Therapist Hub to Support Mental Health Professionals

In time for World Mental Health Day, Insight Timer's Therapist Hub helps mental health professionals support clients, grow their practice, and care for their own well-being - all for free.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2025, the world's largest mental health community with over 30 million members, today launched Therapist Hub, a free platform designed to simplify how mental health professionals support their clients, grow their practices and care for their own well-being.

The Therapist Hub provides free tools for all mental health professionals including therapists, psychologists, social workers and counselors. The platform has been developed in conjunction with mental health professionals to address three key pain points:

Extending Client Care: Mental health professionals can access Insight Timer's 300,000 free mental health resources in 50 languages, including audio practices and worksheets, and organize them into public and private folders which can be shared with clients to help support them between sessions. Insight Timer's diverse library includes original content from renowned experts such as Dr. Richard Schwartz, founder of IFS, Tara Brach, Kirstin Neff and Rick Hanson.

Finding New Clients: Mental health professionals around the world can promote themselves and their areas of expertise in the free Therapist Directory, reaching Insight Timer's millions of users seeking mental health support every day.

Care for Caregivers: Mental health professionals can access free resources designed specifically for them to address industry-wide burnout caused by compassion fatigue, imposter syndrome, work-life imbalance and physical pain.

"In many ways, therapists are becoming the new school teachers in that they provide essential care but end up overworked and burned out. It's not sustainable and must be addressed. Therapists around the world already turn to Insight Timer to support client care, referring over 2,000 clients to our platform every day for the tools we offer. Our investment in the Therapist Hub reflects the trust mental health professionals place in us, and our commitment to making their work easier, for free," says Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, mental health professionals' workloads have increased substantially and in 2024, over 50% of therapists reported moderate to high levels of burnout while 63% reported experiencing compassion fatigue. Demand for mental health professionals is higher than ever according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, yet many therapists report needing more clients to grow or sustain their business. This is especially true for those with independent practices or early in their careers.

Insight Timer's free library includes 300,000 resources in 50 languages including guided meditations, music, soundscapes, focus and sleep tools and worksheets designed to reinforce key mindfulness concepts. Mental health professionals enjoy complete freedom to use Insight Timer's worksheets however they need, from printing and sharing with clients to hosting them on their own sites.

"The Insight Timer Therapist Hub is a valuable new resource for mental health professionals. It not only supports clinicians in caring for their clients but also provides tools to help care for their own wellbeing. I'm pleased to have contributed a series of free self-compassion worksheets to the library, which therapists can share directly with clients or use in session. The Hub offers professionals a simple way to integrate the wisdom of Insight Timer with their clinical practice," says Kristin Neff, Ph.D.

With Insight Timer's new Therapist Hub, mental health professionals can easily curate collections of resources for use with their patients during and between sessions, attract and engage new clients with profiles in the global Therapist Directory and utilize burnout prevention tools for their own wellbeing. Learn more and join for free at www.insighttimer.com/therapists.

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world's largest mental health platform with 30 million community members and an ad-free library of 300,000 free resources in 50 languages including guided meditations, music, soundscapes, and focus and sleep tools with something for everyone exploring mindfulness, wellbeing and personal growth. Teachers from around the world lead audio practices on topics like stress, anxiety, sleep, focus, and self-compassion and offer multi-day courses and retreats where real people create real connections. With a focus on personalization and choice, more time is spent on Insight Timer than all other wellbeing apps combined. Join for free today at www.insighttimer.com.

Insight Timer by the Numbers:

30 million users worldwide

10,000 app installs every day

Ad-free library of 300,000 free mental health resources available in 50 languages

25,000 Mental Health Professionals around the world use Insight Timer

More time is spent on Insight Timer than all other mental wellbeing apps combined

