Additive Masterbatch Market worth $2.87 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Additive Masterbatch Market by Type (Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, Flame Retardants), Carrier Resin (PE, PP, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2030", additive masterbatch market size was USD 2.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.97%, between 2025 and 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Additive Masterbatch Market"

280 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227086700

The market for additive masterbatch is growing due to increasing demand for high-performance plastics in industries such as packaging, automotive, building & construction, and consumer goods. The growing regulatory focus on product safety, durability, and sustainability has been boosting demand for additives that enhance characteristics such as UV stability, flame resistance, and antimicrobial properties. The trend towards light-weight materials in transportation and automotive, as well as growing urbanization and infrastructure development, further supports the market growth. Further, the increase in interest in recyclable and environmentally friendly plastic solutions is generating opportunities for next-generation additive formulations. All these are driving consistent growth for the global additive masterbatch market.

By application, the building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

In 2024, the building & construction application held the second-largest share of the global additive masterbatch market, in terms of value, supported by the increasing demand for long-lasting, weather-resistant, and energy-saving materials. Additive masterbatches are gaining greater application in enhancing UV stability, flame retardancy, and mechanical properties in building plastics, such as pipes, insulation, and profiles. The growth of this sector is also aided by infrastructure investments, urbanization, and redevelopment projects in both developed and developing economies. Regulatory focus on sustainable and durable materials is also encouraging market adoption. This positions building & construction as a crucial application, driving market demand for additive masterbatches.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227086700

By carrier resin, LDPE & LLDPE is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The LDPE & LLDPE segment will be the fastest-growing carrier resin in the additive masterbatch market through the forecast period due to their wide compatibility, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. The resins are widely applied in consumer goods, films, and packaging, where demand is increasing for flexible, lightweight, and performance materials. Their capacity to incorporate multiple additives, such as UV stabilizers, slip agents, and anti-blocking agents, makes them the preferred choice for diverse applications. Expansion is also boosted by mounting demand for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging solutions. Such excellent versatility places LDPE & LLDPE as the top choice, fostering growth in the carrier resin market.

By region, North America was the second-largest region in the global additive masterbatch market in 2024.

In 2024, North America was the second-largest market for additive masterbatch by value, driven by its established manufacturing base and robust demand from end-use sectors, including packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. High regulatory standards in the region fuel the growth of additives that ensure product performance, durability, and sustainability. Moreover, the increasing focus on lightweighting and functionality in the automotive and electronics industries has also driven further consumption. Being home to prominent masterbatch manufacturers and advances in polymer modification are also contributing to the market's growth. Altogether, these drive North America as a leading but competitive source for additive masterbatch demand.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=227086700

Key players

The key players profiled in the report include Avient Corporation (US), Ampacet Corporation (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), Tosaf Compounds Ltd. (Israel), Sukano AG (Switzerland), Frilvam SPA (Italy), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Plastiblends (India), RTP Company (US), Americhem (US) and others.

Get access to the latest updates on Additive Masterbatch Companies and Additive Masterbatch Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Medical Elastomer Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Polycarbonate Resin Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Meta-aramid Fiber Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Antimicrobial Plastics Market- Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/additive-masterbatch-market-worth-2-87-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302578074.html