Tenneco Unveils GLYCODUR NEO, The PFAS-Free Bearing Material Advancing Sustainability

Engineered for high-performance in both dry and lubricated applications across automotive and industrial sectors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco proudly introduces GLYCODUR® NEO, its latest bearing solution featuring GLYCO 692, a groundbreaking, PFAS-free material engineered to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance sliding solutions. Designed for both dry and lubricated use, GLYCODUR® NEO with GLYCO 692 sets a new benchmark in tribological performance, safety and versatility.





"Our customers are seeking reliable, future-ready solutions that address both performance and regulatory requirements," said Dr. Christian Herbst-Dederichs, Vice President, Product and Technology, Powertrain. "With GLYCODUR® NEO featuring GLYCO 692, we are proud to deliver a solution that reflects our close collaboration with industry partners and our commitment to their long-term success."

With tightening environmental regulations and a global push for safer material standards, GLYCO 692 delivers exactly what modern industries require: excellent friction characteristics, high wear-resistance and superior load-bearing capabilities, all without relying on PFAS compounds.

"At Tenneco, innovation goes hand-in-hand with responsibility," said Dr. Tobias Larem, Manager, R&D Material Development. "GLYCO 692 is the result of focused R&D aimed at delivering not just high-performance components, but ones that align with evolving regulatory and environmental expectations."

Key Features of GLYCODUR® NEO with GLYCO 692:

PFAS-free composition for environmentally responsible performance

Low coefficient of friction with or without lubrication

Exceptional wear-resistance and thermal endurance

High load capacity: static up to 250 MPa, dynamic up to 80 MPa

Wide operating temperature range: -50°C to +260°C

Health-conscious formulation with no hazardous constituents





Engineering Excellence.

GLYCO 692 is a three-layer composite material consisting of a steel backing, an open-pore tin-bronze sintered matrix, and a thermoplastic-based sliding layer enriched with a highly effective filler combination. This structure offers remarkable mechanical and thermal stability under both lubricated and dry running conditions.

Available in multiple formats including strip, wrapped bushings, flange bushings and thrust washers, GLYCO 692 supports a wide array of industrial and automotive applications-from pumps and transmissions to shock absorbers and other components in high-demand environments.

Universal Application. Uncompromising Performance.

Whether in dry environments or oil-lubricated systems, GLYCO 692 is engineered to perform. Its friction-reducing additives, high endurance, and universal adaptability make it an ideal choice across automotive and industrial sectors.

For more information about GLYCODUR® NEO with GLYCO 692, visit glycodur.de.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit Tenneco.com to learn more.

