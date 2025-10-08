Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company"), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been awarded a €3 million contract renewal by EUMETSAT, Europe's meteorological satellite agency. The renewal is part of a two-year operational contract starting August 14, 2024.

Through the contract, the Company will continue to provide radio occultation (RO) data. The Company's RO data delivers information about the vertical profiles of pressure, humidity, and temperature across all points of the globe, including in the most remote regions and open oceans.

Spire will provide the data in near-real time, with EUMETSAT processing and disseminating it to national weather agencies across Europe and the broader World Meteorological Organization (WMO) community for integration into global forecast models.

Spire offers a vast portfolio of current weather data, historical weather data, and weather forecast solutions. Most recently, the Company introduced two AI-driven weather models, AI-WX and AI-S2S, which extend forecasting capabilities up to 45 days and provide probabilistic insights to help industries better anticipate and respond to extreme weather events.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire's satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008612700/en/

Contacts:

For media:

Sarah Freeman

Senior Manager, Global External Communications

Sarah.Freeman@spire.com

For investors:

Benjamin Hackman

Head of Investor Relations

Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com