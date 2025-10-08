London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), a decentralized AI social platform, announced the integration of Google's Agents to Payments (AP2) protocol to expand and modernize its decentralized payment systems. This integration will improve payment automation, transaction routing, and creator compensation across Imagen's global Web3 community.

Advancing decentralized ecosystems with intelligent, automated payment solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/269613_892774d3d48f6b1a_001full.jpg

By connecting Google's AP2 technology with Imagen's decentralized architecture, the platform can now streamline settlement processes, reduce costs, and accelerate transaction efficiency. The update ensures creators and users can interact seamlessly within the ecosystem, benefiting from enhanced transparency and interoperability.

The integration reflects Imagen Network's broader mission to blend intelligent automation with blockchain-based transparency. Through partnerships and technology upgrades, Imagen continues to strengthen its role as a leading AI-powered social platform designed for creators, innovators, and decentralized communities worldwide.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269613

SOURCE: Kaj Labs