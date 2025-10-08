eSIM.net Group Ltd: eSIM.net Launches Free Vodafone eSIM Plan to Celebrate UK's First eSIM-Only iPhone

AirFree plan offers 30 days of free data, calls, and texts to all eSIM users-just in time for the iPhone Air launch

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the launch of Apple's first eSIM-only device in the UK-the highly anticipated iPhone Air-eSIM.net, the UK's leading eSIM provider, has unveiled AirFree, a new 30-day mobile plan offered completely free of charge.

This exclusive offer, powered by Vodafone UK, includes 1GB of data, unlimited UK calls and texts, and premium features like 5G, Wi-Fi Calling, Mobile Hotspot, and full UK number porting (MNP)-all at no cost for the first 30 days.

After the free period, users can continue on a flexible 30-day rolling plan at a low monthly rate, upgrade to a higher data package, or cancel at any time with no obligation.

"Watch the plastic SIM card go the same way as the CD and DVD," said Gerry O'Prey, CEO at eSIM.net. "With AirFree, we're making it easy for anyone to try an eSIM - no shops, no paperwork, no plastic."

Although launched to coincide with the Apple iPhone Air, the AirFree plan is open to anyone in the UK with an eSIM-compatible handset. However, quantities are limited, and with demand expected to be high, interested users are urged to act fast.

The plan is available exclusively to UK residents, for use within the UK only, and can be activated entirely online within 5 minutes.

About eSIM.net

eSIM.net is the UK's leading provider of eSIM plans for domestic and international use. Partnering with major UK networks like Vodafone, O2 and Three, eSIM.net offers flexible, contract-free mobile services to customers looking for modern, sustainable, and travel-friendly connectivity.

www.esim.net

