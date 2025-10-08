Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 14:17
219,90 Euro
-0,11 % -0,25
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
219,90219,9514:16
219,85219,9514:18
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 12:54 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eSIM.net Group Ltd: eSIM.net Launches Free Vodafone eSIM Plan to Celebrate UK's First eSIM-Only iPhone

AirFree plan offers 30 days of free data, calls, and texts to all eSIM users-just in time for the iPhone Air launch

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the launch of Apple's first eSIM-only device in the UK-the highly anticipated iPhone Air-eSIM.net, the UK's leading eSIM provider, has unveiled AirFree, a new 30-day mobile plan offered completely free of charge.

eSIM.net Logo

This exclusive offer, powered by Vodafone UK, includes 1GB of data, unlimited UK calls and texts, and premium features like 5G, Wi-Fi Calling, Mobile Hotspot, and full UK number porting (MNP)-all at no cost for the first 30 days.

After the free period, users can continue on a flexible 30-day rolling plan at a low monthly rate, upgrade to a higher data package, or cancel at any time with no obligation.

"Watch the plastic SIM card go the same way as the CD and DVD," said Gerry O'Prey, CEO at eSIM.net. "With AirFree, we're making it easy for anyone to try an eSIM - no shops, no paperwork, no plastic."

Although launched to coincide with the Apple iPhone Air, the AirFree plan is open to anyone in the UK with an eSIM-compatible handset. However, quantities are limited, and with demand expected to be high, interested users are urged to act fast.

The plan is available exclusively to UK residents, for use within the UK only, and can be activated entirely online within 5 minutes.

About eSIM.net

eSIM.net is the UK's leading provider of eSIM plans for domestic and international use. Partnering with major UK networks like Vodafone, O2 and Three, eSIM.net offers flexible, contract-free mobile services to customers looking for modern, sustainable, and travel-friendly connectivity.

www.esim.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791429/eSIM_net_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esimnet-launches-free-vodafone-esim-plan-to-celebrate-uks-first-esim-only-iphone-302578219.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.